Tight 450SX Points Chase, 250SX West Returns and Possibly More Rain! JT on What To Expect in Denver

And just like that, there are two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross remaining. Denver is the penultimate stop before the series shifts outdoors and with more rain in the lead-up forecast, the track crew can’t buy a break. Thankfully, sunny skies seem to be waiting for Saturday, but it’s been rough few weeks on the weather front. Denver’s dirt is hard and slippery by nature so maybe this rain will be a blessing in the end. One can hope, right? Let’s see what the track looks like on paper.

The start is very similar to what we have seen as of late, a medium-to-long chute into a long left hander. The first rhythm is pretty basic but will have an extra jump on the normal laps to change up the approach. If riders can double from the corner, they will be set up to go 2-2 into the next right hand bowl berm.

The first of two sets of Denver whoops greet the exit of the berm and Denver whoops don’t break down too much, so I expect these to be blitzers for most. The end of the whoops is also the beginning of a sand section. The inside line should be dominant here, but I expect the track crew to put a couple of rollers on the inside to incentivize riders to make the outside viable.