Tight 450SX Points Chase, 250SX West Returns and Possibly More Rain! JT on What To Expect in Denver

And just like that, there are two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross remaining. Denver is the penultimate stop before the series shifts outdoors and with more rain in the lead-up forecast, the track crew can’t buy a break. Thankfully, sunny skies seem to be waiting for Saturday, but it’s been rough few weeks on the weather front. Denver’s dirt is hard and slippery by nature so maybe this rain will be a blessing in the end. One can hope, right? Let’s see what the track looks like on paper.
The start is very similar to what we have seen as of late, a medium-to-long chute into a long left hander. The first rhythm is pretty basic but will have an extra jump on the normal laps to change up the approach. If riders can double from the corner, they will be set up to go 2-2 into the next right hand bowl berm.
The first of two sets of Denver whoops greet the exit of the berm and Denver whoops don’t break down too much, so I expect these to be blitzers for most. The end of the whoops is also the beginning of a sand section. The inside line should be dominant here, but I expect the track crew to put a couple of rollers on the inside to incentivize riders to make the outside viable.
Exiting the sand, the finish line jump is up, followed by a short straight and tight 180 left. With Denver’s dirt being hard and unfavorable to insides, watch for riders to use the berm here to slingshot into the second set of whoops. The inside would be shorter and tempting, but unless they put a small berm or pivot point, the dirt will be too hard to turn and get back to speed. Hopefully they do put something here to turn upon as it will create passing and open the options up.
A netted bowl berm brings riders back along the length of the stadium and into a big rhythm section. The specifics will be determined by the build angles but on paper, there could be a 3-3-3-2 set up here. The 250’s will be under powered at 5,000 feet of elevation so many may need to find an alternative going two from the corner.
The next back-and-forth straightaways are reminiscent of Detroit 2023 and if those same dynamic hold true, there will be some block passes made in the bowl berms (Deegs and Jordon Smith got into it here).
A tight 90 leads to a triple jump (somewhat similar to Detroit 2023 also, minus a double before it) and riders will fire across the first corner and into a bowl berm. The exit of that bowl berm is the “extra” jump that riders will not hit off the start that will allow them to double across the first corner.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan locked up the 250SX West title but will want to go collect more bonus money and also chase the record books.
Ken Roczen is simply on fire and has taken the red plate back. He holds a four-point lead over Hunter Lawrence in one of the most unlikely championship fights I can remember.
Cooper Webb isn’t happy with his runner-up finishes but he is riding at a season best right now.
Joe-Dog Savatgy is steady racking up top fives in a brutally tough class. Dude is super legit.
Who’s Not
Levi Kitchen has been battling a back injury and time will tell what that lets him do in Denver.
Jorge Prado has not been his best self in the last two main events. I truly have no idea what is going on there.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan uses his podium interview to call out Jett Lawrence.
Eli Tomac joins Levi Kitchen in the kidney belt club for Denver.
Cooper Webb proposes a “double points” round for the final two races.
My Picks
250
Haiden
Ryder D
Max Anstie
450
HL
Kenny
Coop