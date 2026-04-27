Unfortunately, Izaih Clark had a tough end to his night on Saturday at the Philadelphia SX. Clark got a great start in the 250SX main event and was running as high as third at one point before a big crash ended his night early. Clark went down and his right leg was lodged into the space between his pipe and rear wheel in what was a tough scene to watch. The race was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to Clark. He was put on a backboard and carted off the track on the medical mule, although he did give a thumbs up to the crowd.

Clark posted late Saturday night on his Instagram story:

"Rough night but we're doing good! Thank you to everyone who reached out"

The Storm Lake Honda / Buddy Brooks Racing team provided the following update on Sunday night.