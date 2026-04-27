THE Jason Weigandt will be in-studio tonight with Steve Matthes on the PulpMX Show to talk about Philadelphia Supercross and more. Presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, the guys will discuss Ken Roczen now having the points lead and red plate after the Philly round, Cole Davies clinching the 2026 250SX East Division title, and more.

Cooper Webb is hanging in there with another podium and late race charge in Philly. We’ll have Webb on tonight to talk to us about the mud, his plan of attack for the last two races, and more.

Rick Johnson has company on the all-time SX wins list with Ken Roczen now tying him with 28 450SX wins. RJ’s a legend so we’ll get him on to talk about that fact, the SX season itself, and more.

Leigh Diffey has been in the booth calling the action and with this series winding down, we’ll call Diff to discuss SX, what else he’s been doing, and more.

Yes, Phil Nicoletti will be on tonight to probably swear about something and at the same time, entertain us.