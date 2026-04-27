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Watch: Philadelphia SX Video Highlights

April 27, 2026, 9:20am
Watch: Philadelphia SX Video Highlights
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 15 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Philadelphia SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event AND clinched the 250SX East Division title. In 450SX, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) took the 450SX race win AND took over possession of the points lead.

Recommended Reading

Thomas: “Time will tell how punitive Lawrence’s crash in the main event will be” Sun Apr 26 Thomas: “Time will tell how punitive Lawrence’s crash in the main event will be” Philadelphia SX: Roczen Wins (Two Straight) and Takes 450SX Points Lead, Davies Clinches 250SX East Title Sun Apr 26 Philadelphia SX: Roczen Wins (Two Straight) and Takes 450SX Points Lead, Davies Clinches 250SX East Title

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 27:25.956 1:06.906 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 27:38.936 12.980 1:10.959 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 27:52.871 13.936 1:09.559 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 27:59.286 6.415 1:13.435 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 28:06.121 6.835 1:10.988 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 18:58.224 1:00.732 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 19:00.650 2.427 1:02.341 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 19:38.003 37.353 1:01.788 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 19:51.365 13.363 1:04.228 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 19:06.872 1 Lap 1:04.071 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Post-Race Press Conference | Round 15 Philadelphia | Supercross 2026

Supercross 2026 - Round 15, Philadelphia | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 4/25/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 15 Philadelphia | SuperMotocross 2026

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