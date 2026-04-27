Results Archive
GNCC
The Dukes
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Cleveland
News
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Landen Gordon
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
Full Schedule
Lawrence on Philadelphia SX Conditions: “The mud races are just a curveball after curveball”

Lawrence on Philadelphia SX Conditions: “The mud races are just a curveball after curveball”

April 27, 2026, 10:30am
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The City of Brotherly Love Mud! After wet conditions in Cleveland, Ohio, one week ago, the Philadelphia SX brought even more rain and muddy conditions when the night show began in Eastern Pennsylvania Saturday night. 

Cole Davies took the 250SX main event win and clinched the title as Seth Hammaker tried his best not to for it to happen. In the end, Hammaker crashed going after P2 Daxton Bennick, giving Davies the gap he needed to wrap the title up one round early. Bennick held on for second in his first non-opening round podium as Hammaker fought back from his big lap one endo.

In 450SX, it was the riders one, two, and three in the championship battling in their heat race and then in the main event! Ken Roczen got into the race lead and late in the race, Hunter Lawrence crashed while running second, handing P2 to Cooper Webb. Webb put in a late-race charge to go after Roczen but the Suzuki rider held strong to take the race win and with it, the championship points lead! Remember, he was 31 points down just a few weeks ago.

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a 12-minute video below.

Podium riders include: Cole Davies, Daxton Bennick, Seth Hammaker, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Hunter Lawrence.

Philadelphia SX Overall Results

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 27:25.956 1:06.906 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 27:38.936 12.980 1:10.959 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 27:52.871 13.936 1:09.559 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 27:59.286 6.415 1:13.435 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 28:06.121 6.835 1:10.988 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 18:58.224 1:00.732 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 19:00.650 2.427 1:02.341 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 19:38.003 37.353 1:01.788 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 19:51.365 13.363 1:04.228 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill 19:06.872 1 Lap 1:04.071 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted