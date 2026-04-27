Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 15 (of 17) - Philadelphia SX in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|27:25.956
|1:06.906
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|27:38.936
|12.980
|1:10.959
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|27:52.871
|13.936
|1:09.559
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Coty Schock
|27:59.286
|6.415
|1:13.435
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|28:06.121
|6.835
|1:10.988
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Devin Simonson
|28:08.080
|1.960
|1:13.857
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Henry Miller
|28:11.937
|3.858
|1:13.572
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Derek Kelley
|28:29.055
|17.119
|1:15.517
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Gavin Towers
|28:38.889
|9.834
|1:14.603
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|28:41.605
|2.717
|1:17.685
|Ubly, MI
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
Philadelphia - 450SXApril 25, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|18:58.224
|1:00.732
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|19:00.650
|2.427
|1:02.341
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|19:38.003
|37.353
|1:01.788
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|19:51.365
|13.363
|1:04.228
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Hill
|19:06.872
|1 Lap
|1:04.071
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Shane McElrath
|19:14.095
|7.223
|1:03.975
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Chase Sexton
|19:23.530
|9.436
|1:03.290
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Dean Wilson
|19:25.876
|2.347
|1:04.689
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19:30.734
|2.916
|1:03.455
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|19:36.797
|6.064
|1:04.513
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
SMX Next Championship Finale
Supercross
Philadelphia - SMX Next National ChampionshipApril 25, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Deacon Denno
|7:45.061
|1:14.977
|Fort Worth, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X
|2
|Kade Johnson
|7:54.371
|9.311
|1:18.841
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jeremy Fappani
|8:00.034
|5.664
|1:19.422
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jesson Turner
|8:02.376
|2.342
|1:16.201
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Landon Gibson
|8:07.713
|5.338
|1:20.856
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Ale Carminati
|8:12.688
|4.976
|1:23.048
|México city
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Kayden Minear
|8:16.456
|3.769
|1:20.967
|Western Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Wyatt Thurman
|8:18.533
|2.077
|1:23.065
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|Seth Dennis
|8:20.119
|1.587
|1:21.857
|Brooksville, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Kane Bollasina
|8:21.369
|1.250
|1:22.552
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
Championship Standings
Cole Davies clinched the 2026 250SX East Division title.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|206
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|180
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|160
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|137
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|133
|6
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|122
|7
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|8
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|92
|9
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|79
|10
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|65
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|310
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|306
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|286
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|242
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|195
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|194
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|171
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|165
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|153
2026 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 5 (of 7) - High Voltage Sprint Enduro in Maidsville, West Virginia
ROUND 5 OVERALL RESULTS
1. Grant Davis (KTM)
2. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
3. Cooper Jones (KTM)
4. Josh Strang (Bet)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Colton Shields (Hsq)
7. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
8. Cole Whitmer (GG)
9. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
10. James Jenkins (Tri)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|56
|7
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|55
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|49
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|114
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|99
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|90
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|71
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|57
|8
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|43
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|114
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|84
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80
|6
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|73
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|61
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|39
|9
|Shelby Turner
|Barons, AB
|32
|10
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|29
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 5 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|244
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|241
|3
|Guillem Farres
|204
|4
|Liam Everts
|202
|5
|Camden McLellan
|185
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|170
|7
|Mathis Valin
|159
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|150
|9
|Valerio Lata
|133
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|114
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|178
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|146
|8
|Kay de Wolf
|144
|9
|Andrea Adamo
|138
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|110
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles