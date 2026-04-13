Lucas Coenen, Jeffrey Herlings Battle in Italian Sand

Second in the Championship coming into the weekend, Tom Vialle fired his Honda HRC Petronus machine into the lead in race one for his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, and it was Oriol Oliver who was chasing him with a brilliant start for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors, although Herlings was quickly upon the Spaniard as he moved into second after a few corners, and wasted no time in chasing down his teammate!

“The Bullet” fired into the lead over a tabletop jump next to the spectator area, two corners before the start of the first full lap, just as Lucas Coenen made a small mistake to allow the third Honda HRC Petronas rider Ruben Fernandez to get back into the top five. The Belgian took a few corners to re-pass the Spaniard, and Kay de Wolf soon followed suit to get up to sixth.

Coenen’s next target was last year’s winner Romain Febvre, who had slotted into fourth for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, but was unable to hold back the Belgian, who put a forceful move on the reigning Champion into the final corner of the first full lap. There were issues for Gajser, however, who fell in a large bowl turn, and for his teammate Renaux, who was feeling weak after an illness and also crashed on the opening lap.

Coenen was soon around the persistent Oliver to get to third, but took a couple of laps to catch Vialle, putting the same pass on him as Herlings had earlier on, which left him a clear path to the Dutchman who was trying to escape out front. Meanwhile, both Febvre and De Wolf got past Oliver on lap five, and the Spaniard clung onto sixth ahead of his countryman Fernandez, the second Red Bull KTM of Andrea Adamo, then Italian pairing (both on Italian machinery) Alberto Forato for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP and Andrea Bonacorsi of the Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team. Sadly, Bonacorsi suffered a crash and would drop out of the race on lap 13.

It took less than three laps for Coenen to hack down the six-second lead of Herlings, and attacked the Dutchman over the finish line at the end of lap five, sweeping around the front wheel of the Honda in an outrageous pass around the first corner. The teenage prodigy then put the hammer down, an incredible six seconds faster on the next complete lap than anybody else, putting the result beyond doubt.

At around half-distance, Febvre made the familiar pass on Vialle to take over third position, before the younger Frenchman hit the ground at the end of a fast straight, dropping him to sixth behind De Wolf and Fernandez, who had gotten around Oliver. The top five stayed the same from there, but Vialle was passed by a tenacious Adamo for sixth, with Forato a strong eighth ahead of a charging Gajser, who passed Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass with two laps to go, leaving the Latvian in tenth.

Coenen’s ultimate margin of victory was nearly 20 seconds, quite a statement over a sand master like Herlings, even though the Honda man had moved past Vialle into second in the Championship.

Vialle looked good into turn one again at the start of race two, but ran slightly wide to open the door for Febvre to take his first Fox Holeshot Award of the season, with Coenen menacingly third behind Vialle, as Oliver again gated well in fourth ahead of Forato and Herlings!

Simultaneously around a twisty section, Herlings tucked inside Forato into fifth just as Coenen was getting around Vialle to mount a challenge on his title rival from last year. The sheer speed of the Belgian was irresistible, as he blasted around the outside of the Kawasaki in a long left-hander, and again started to march away at the front.

Herlings was determined to give chase, however, and made short work of Oliver and Vialle, before darting to the inside of Febvre in the final corner of the first full lap. The top two traded fastest laps as “The Bullet” did everything he could to close the gap on his teenage rival. Febvre then had to deal with another charge from Gajser, as the Slovenian had put the squeeze on Vialle to take fourth.