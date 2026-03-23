2nd Jeffrey Herlings

“It's going to be an exciting racing season, I think. And the youth is coming up. I mean also Lucas, Kay like those young guns…me, Tim [Gajser], Romain [Febvre] we're like older already. But least I keep charging and, yeah, super motivated, still hungry. And, yeah, don't like to get my ass kicked, so I hope to be a bit closer again next time.”

Herlings on Lucas Coenen:

“It's gonna be fair play to him, man. He was good today, he was fast. …He was the best of all of us this weekend. I was in Argentina, and now, maybe another guy again in Switzerland, so we just, see race to race.”

Herlings on where the Honda needs to improve:

“I think on the sand. Straight from day one, I felt like, yeah, the bike could maybe potentially a little bit improve on the sand a bit more. It's mainly built for a hardpack track, that's how I felt like it. Luckily, about 15 races are on hardback, so that's quite good. So, from day one we had to search for something. I think our setup is good. It's really good. But yeah, also Lucas's setup is good, and I know what kind of stuff they're riding with because I used to ride with it for almost 17 years. So, I know what we have to work on, but things take a bit of time and obviously we didn't have much time. But already we're in a good spot and like I said, even if you would have put me today on a KTM, we'd probably have had the same result [today], so it wouldn't have changed the result.”

3rd Tim Gajser

“First moto was not the best, but we did some big changes, you know, we are still testing some things in the race conditions. But I felt way better second moto. The starts definitely were not helping, you know, both motos I was outside of top 10. But yeah, second moto, make many passes…I could push a little bit more and attack the track. So, yeah, pretty happy to finish on the podium. I feel like we did a good steps [sic] in the right direction and hopefully we can continue like that.”

Gajser on continue to improve:

“I think there is still many, many, places on which we have to work on it. Definitely we're gonna work on it and try to improve.”