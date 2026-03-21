Coenen Twins Sacha (MX2) and Lucas (MXGP) Win MXGP of Andalucia Qualifying Races

MXGP

There was an early indication of just how closely this GP could be contested in Free Practice, as red plate holder, for the first time in 1,602 days, Jeffrey Herlings hit the top of the first MXGP session for Honda HRC Petronas by a mere one-thousandth of a second over Lucas Coenen!

The Time Practice session saw Herlings and Coenen again battle it out, the top spot going back and forth between the two sand masters, until the Dutchman pulled clear by just three hundredths of a seconds with his final flying lap! Behind Coenen was Kay de Wolf, obviously well recovered from his hand injury to claim third in his first MXGP Time Practice for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. The stage was set for a showdown in the Saturday sun!

Sadly for Herlings, the only contest with Coenen was lost from the gate drop, as the Belgian teenager jumped ahead of his Dutch rival down the start straight, and suddenly it got worse for “The Bullet” as his front wheel dug in to the soft ground in the first corner, sending him over the bars! De Wolf was unable to avoid the stricken Honda and went down as well, along with Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Brent Van Doninck!

Vialle led the pack through the first and second corners, but Coenen swept around the Frenchman on the outside of the third turn to decisively take the lead, and from there he was never headed, making a break instantly, although he almost crashed in doing so as he got a corner wrong at the end of his second full lap!

Renaux held third ahead of the Venrooy KTM of Mattia Guadagnini, after the Italian survived his own scare in the first corner, while Calvin Vlaanderen was fifth for Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team, until he got past the Italian with a fine inside move.

With more to do, Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre had to make an early pass on Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Alberto Forato, then the defending Champion hunted down Guadagnini to take fifth on lap three. He made the same calculating inside move on Vlaanderen, although he needed a little more aggression to make the Ducati man concede fourth place!

Herlings and De Wolf began to carve through the pack, swapping places several times between themselves as they did so! Meanwhile, Febvre soon caught Renaux, but his compatriot would not allow the Champ an easy pass and kept him at bay for the entire race!

Behind Vlaanderen’s fine fifth, the best Ducati result of the young season, came a spirited ride from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Andrea Adamo. With four laps to go, the Italian made a solid inside pass on the Monster Energy Yamaha of Tim Gajser, before hauling in Guadagnini to take sixth on the final lap!

Ben Watson collected the first points for Dirt Store Triumph in MXGP with ninth spot after working through from the very back, due to just missing the first turn melee, passing Forato with three laps to go! Herlings fought all the way to 11th, a frustrating two and a half seconds behind the Fantic man, with De Wolf not far behind!

As Coenen cruised to a 15-second victory, the all-French battle nearly caught Vialle, but the youngest of the three re-took the red plate with this second position, and now has a four-point advantage over Febvre, with Coenen now third ahead of Herlings!

For the second Saturday in a row this season, the young guns had their day in Qualifying. Will Sunday swing back to the more experienced stars, or are the winds of change ready to brush them aside?! Tomorrow will give us a super-tough sandy circuit to challenge every single one of them. You don’t dare miss this one!

Lucas Coenen: “A win is never easy, but I really enjoyed it out there. I made a big mistake at one point, but I’m trying to push myself and learn, even on the difficult sections. The track is fun but very technical, so tomorrow is going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to some good battles.”

Tom Vialle: “I had a great start, which helped a lot, and I’m happy with that. The track was really tricky, sandy on top but hard underneath so it was important to stay consistent. I had Maxime [Renaux] behind me, but I could control the gap. It’s a good Saturday, and we’ll work on a few things to be even better tomorrow.”

Maxime Renaux: “I was under a lot of pressure during the race and my arms were really pumped, so it was a tough one. I’m happy to finish in the top three, but we still have work to do with the bike. We’re not there yet, but it’s a good step and we’ll keep building for tomorrow.”