A week ago, the 250SX East Division opener in Arlington sparked controversy when race leader Jo Shimoda rolled some jumps that he didn’t have to roll while leading the race—he thought the red lights were telling him to roll, but they were just warning lights. The AMA has now switched those warnings lights to yellow, from red, but that’s still not making folks like Jo, or his Honda bosses, or even the race fans, happy. For Pierce Brown, who won the race last week, he’s just tried to ignore it all.

“I tried not to think or look into the fan response,” said Brown. “There was a lot of unhappy people with the red light situation last weekend, but a lot of people were stoked [I got a win], too. It's one of those things, if you look into the comment section, it could get your head spinning. So, I try not to do that and just do my thing. We're going to keep doing me, and nothing else will change.”

For Brown, the challenge is to fight for a title over a full season for the first time in his career. To that end, he wasn’t blazing fast in Daytona, but was happy to salvage a third and retain the points lead.

“A podium was honestly my goal coming into the weekend,” he said. “It was one of those tracks in the main I struggled with. I felt great all day. Then in the main, as the track started breaking down, I kind of was all over the place with line choices and everything. Overall, I'm more than happy to walk away with the podium. Stacking the momentum from last weekend, too, feels really good.”