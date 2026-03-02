Seth Hammaker on Daytona SX Win: “Any win is cool, but to do it here is super special”

Finishes of 4-1 have the Pennsylvania native, just two points back of 250SX East Division championship leader Pierce Brown.

“Yeah, it was definitely important to get the ball rolling,” he said on getting the win at the second 250SX East race of 2026. “Fourth last weekend wasn't the end of the world, but it's not ideal. But it's always nice to get through the first race. Then this week just went back to work and worked on things that I was needing to be better at. I didn't really ride the best last weekend in the main, but I feel like I showed up here more fired up and ready to get this season going, and got it off onto the right start here at Daytona feels good.”

A holeshot put Hammaker out front early, which made the race manageable, given his hard slam in qualifying. He led wire-to-wire to take his first win at Daytona International Speedway. Burnout time!

“Yeah, it was super important,” he said on his good start. “That was one of the main things that I was thinking about heading up to that main event. I knew a good gate pick was going to be crucial, but honestly, there was not really one good gate out there. Everybody had to overcome that, the big hole right in front of the gate. So, just tried giving it a little bit extra off the grate to make sure I boosted over that hole a little bit more, so I didn't get as caught up in that. I executed that perfectly and got the shift and charged into that first corner, so tried to stay out of the chaos. But this race, I don't know, any race it's nice to get a holeshot, right? But this one to get clear track and to ride your lines is super, super nice.”

Are those starts repeatable this weekend at the 250SX East Division’s first Triple Crown event of the season?

“Yeah, I think so,” Hammaker said. “Just need to put yourself in a good position from qualifying to get good gate picks, and Triple Crown's even that much more important to get holeshots. You have three races that count. I think with execution, when it counts, I can pull a holeshot. Hopefully, I can get three of them next weekend.”

Remember, Hammaker won the 2025 Indianapolis SX, which was the first East/West Showdown of the season last year. A podium in Daytona last March (P3) led into the win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Can Hammaker make the same happen again this year?