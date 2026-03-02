Results Archive
Ben Kelley Earns First Overall Win of 2026 at Wild Boar GNCC in Florida

March 2, 2026, 9:35am
Palatka, FL Wild BoarProgressive GNCC Racing

The following is a press release from GNCC Racing

PALATKA, Fla. (March 2, 2026) – The Moose Racing Wild Boar in Palatka, Florida – round two of the 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship – served up a tough, fast-paced afternoon Pro race with fierce battles through the sandy and wooded terrain.

Coming through to take the overall win and overtake the points lead was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley. Kelley completed a remarkable charge after he was involved in a first-turn pileup, yet somehow dug deep through the brutal conditions to quickly get to the lead pack and fight for the win all day.

"I ripped a good start but stalled it in the first corner, kinda went down. I knew I would have to work through the pack, and this race is brutal, so I tried to conserve energy and pick guys off one at a time. When you pass people you use so much energy so I just tried to conserve and stay steady. Grant [Davis] was pushing me and I was just trying to go fast enough to where he couldn't get by me. Then he passed me in the pit and he was ripping. I put the hammer down and got by him, then I tried to get a comfortable gap so I didn't have to battle to the finish. It's tough, it's brutal, and I wanted it bad. I thought about it all year after finishing third last year."

Kelley’s teammate, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis was hot on his heels majority of the day, making a pass at one point for the lead position thanks to a quick pit stop, but Kelley would fight back to regain the lead. Davis would come through to cross the line second overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class as he continues to try and showcase his speed from the front row.

"I had a pretty good race, I was in a bad situation after Big Buck, but I got a good start and was second early. I had a dumb crash first lap, tucked the front end then me and Johnny [Girroir] went around me. We were ripping together, then he let me by. Then I didn't see him, I don't know what happened to Johnny. I had to cruise a little bit because my [sore] hand is pretty bad right now and hurting me. Ben got up to me, I let him by and followed for little while. I made a pass for the lead in the pit going to the white flag then I was like "You gotta push." I knew I could do it, but I smoked a tree with my broken hand last lap just after getting the white flag. I was all fired up. But I'll take a second in my second race in XC1."

Ben Kelly and teammate Grant Davis. 
Ben Kelly and teammate Grant Davis.  Mack Faint

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Cody Barnes delivered a breakthrough performance at the Wild Boar GNCC, earning his first-career overall podium in the premier XC1 Open Pro class with a hard-fought third place finish. As the Florida sand whoops and tight wooded sections began to take their toll, the former XC2 front-runner maintained a smooth, calculated pace, capitalizing on clean lines and minimizing mistakes while others faltered. Battling seasoned veterans throughout the three-hour grind, Barnes held steady under pressure to secure the final podium spot.

Round-one winner Johnny Girroir was unable to finish the race after running up front early.

Just outside of the podium, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski claimed fourth overall on the day with an aggressive pace, while Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang worked his way to fifth overall in Florida in a hard-fought effort.

AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell continued his charge with a solid sixth overall through the sandy Florida terrain, and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker impressed with a seventh overall and a class-leading ride in the XC2 250 Pro class. Walker would celebrate a major career milestone as he earned his first career XC2 250 Pro class win, after putting together a composted and aggressive ride from the drop of the green flag.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would battle throughout the duration of the race to take eighth overall at round two, while Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn grabbed ninth overall through the rough Florida course. Rocky Mountain/Red Bear/Kawasaki’s Grant Baylor rounded out the top 10 overall finishers after a gritty performance throughout the three-hour race.

Rounding out the top three XC2 250 Pro class finishers were Race Craft Off-Road/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson and Kari Resources/Triumph Racing’s Jack Edmondson. Both Johnson and Edmondson would continue to push throughout the race, making the necessary moves through the pack to put themselves into the podium contention as the checkered flag flew.

Taking home the Top Amateur honors at round two in Florida was 250 A class winner, Lane Whitmer as he came through to take the class win and finish 14th overall on the day. Coming through 17th overall, earning himself second on the Top Amateur podium was Jiggs Fustini who also earned the 4-Stroke A Lites class win. Colton Shields would round out the top three Top Amateur finishers as he clinched second in the 250 A class and placed 18th overall on the day at round two.

On Sunday at the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, the WXC class delivered an intense battle through the sand and wooded trails, with FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards coming out on top to take the class win, showcasing speed and consistency over the challenging course. Impressive since she is riding with a leg injury. Just behind her, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede rode a strong race to secure second place, keeping pressure on Richards throughout the event. Rounding out the podium in third was AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald, who now sits second in points after winning the first round. 

WXC winner Brandy Richards. 
WXC winner Brandy Richards.  Mack Faint

As the Youth Bike race got underway it was Hunter Hawkinberry grabbing the early lead and holding that number one position for the duration of the race, earning himself his first overall youth and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Fighting for a top position for majority of the race was Phillip Arnold as he came through to finish second overall and in the YXC1 class. Caleb Johnson would round out the top three overall youth bike finishers as he came back from a fifth-place start on the day.

The YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win would go to Jase Jackson out of Ohio, while Evan Porter picked up the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win and Dylan Bott came through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win. In the 85 (12-13) class it was James Razor earning the win, while 85 (11) class win went to Tripp Lewis and Kane Morrison would earn the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Reed Lokker earning the class win, while Hudson Bott earned themselves the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink would take home the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win it was Vaida Lavergne earning her second straight class win, while Aubrey Tsakanikas also grabbed her second victory in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Matilda Revoyr took her first win of the season in the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Emilee Bott would come through to try racing in the Trail Rider (7-15) class and would earn the win.

