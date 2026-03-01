Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Good News/Bad News: Drew Adams Ends Best Supercross Night Yet with a Broken Thumb

March 1, 2026, 8:05am
Good News/Bad News: Drew Adams Ends Best Supercross Night Yet with a Broken Thumb
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The good news is Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Drew Adams got to show his true potential at portions of this year's Daytona Supercross, the bad news is it appears to have ended with an injury. After going P1 in qualifying and then winning  his heat race, Adams got a decent start in the main event and quickly moved from fifth to third, battling past Pierce Brown and Nate Thrasher. He eventually got caught by Cole Davies and lost a podium spot, and then crashed in the whoops late in the Main Event and didn't finish. Here's info from a Pro Circuit press release.

In the main event, Adams once again executed a strong start and immediately put himself in podium contention. Battling inside the top three, he maintained a steady pace before slipping to fourth. While charging through the demanding whoop section, Adams crashed and suffered a broken thumb, forcing him to pull off the track and end his night early. Despite the setback, his speed throughout the day underscored his front-running potential. More updates on Adams’ status are forthcoming.

“It’s definitely not how I wanted the night to end,” said Adams. “Getting the fastest qualifier and the heat race win was huge for me. That felt really good, and honestly, I was feeling great on the bike all day. The speed was there; I’m super bummed about the crash in the main. I’ll get my thumb checked out and see what’s next.”

Adams' showed speed and much-improved starts in Daytona, but now his status for Indianapolis is in jeapordy.
Pro Circuit
