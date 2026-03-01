Good News/Bad News: Drew Adams Ends Best Supercross Night Yet with a Broken Thumb

The good news is Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Drew Adams got to show his true potential at portions of this year's Daytona Supercross, the bad news is it appears to have ended with an injury. After going P1 in qualifying and then winning his heat race, Adams got a decent start in the main event and quickly moved from fifth to third, battling past Pierce Brown and Nate Thrasher. He eventually got caught by Cole Davies and lost a podium spot, and then crashed in the whoops late in the Main Event and didn't finish. Here's info from a Pro Circuit press release.

In the main event, Adams once again executed a strong start and immediately put himself in podium contention. Battling inside the top three, he maintained a steady pace before slipping to fourth. While charging through the demanding whoop section, Adams crashed and suffered a broken thumb, forcing him to pull off the track and end his night early. Despite the setback, his speed throughout the day underscored his front-running potential. More updates on Adams’ status are forthcoming.

“It’s definitely not how I wanted the night to end,” said Adams. “Getting the fastest qualifier and the heat race win was huge for me. That felt really good, and honestly, I was feeling great on the bike all day. The speed was there; I’m super bummed about the crash in the main. I’ll get my thumb checked out and see what’s next.”