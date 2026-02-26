Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Jeremy McGrath Named Grand Marshal for Daytona Supercross

February 26, 2026, 4:05pm
Jeremy McGrath Named Grand Marshal for Daytona Supercross
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following press release is from Daytona International Speedway: 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway announced today that legendary Jeremy McGrath will serve as the grand marshal for the 56th running of DAYTONA Supercross.

“Jeremy’s impact on Supercross is generational and having him serve as the grand marshal will bring an energy like no other to DAYTONA Supercross,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “His legacy and connection to the sport and fans perfectly reflects motocross and he will set the tone for an unforgettable night at The World Center of Racing.”

McGrath is one of the most iconic and influential riders in the history of motorcycle racing. He has a long list of wins including seven AMA Supercross 250cc Championships, one 250cc AMA Motocross championship, two 125cc West championships and a record 72 premier class supercross wins.

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     56th Daytona SX and SMX Next Qualifying Round
    Saturday, February 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Daytona Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

As a true legend in the sport, he holds the second-highest record for most wins in AMA Supercross and motocross combined at 89 wins and was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2003.

While he didn’t get his start in motocross until the age of 14, he has impressively coined the title “King of Supercross” to reflect his success on the dirt. His career was greatly shaped by his BMX background, which inspired his signature move, the “Nac Nac” trick.

"It’s truly an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the 56th running of the legendary Daytona Supercross,” said McGrath. “As the longest-running Supercross race in the United States, Daytona has an unmatched history. I was fortunate to win here three times during my career, and each victory stands out because Daytona is demanding, technical, and built to push every rider to their limit. There’s a certain prestige that comes with winning at Daytona — it’s where champions prove themselves. The fans, the atmosphere, and the legacy of this place make it one of the most exciting stops on the schedule. To be back at Daytona in this role is incredibly humbling, and I’m proud to be part of another chapter in its iconic history.”

The 56th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on Feb. 28, 2026, on the dirt course designed by Ricky Carmichael. Riders will kick off the 85th annual Bike Week at DAYTONA Presented by GEICO under the lights of Daytona International Speedway.

Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration beginning on Feb. 27, and continuing through March 8, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 5-7 along with DAYTONA Short Track taking place March 5-6. 

To purchase tickets or for more information on Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented by GEICO, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Main image courtesy of Moto Verte

