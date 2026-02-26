Daytona Track Preview: JT on the Most Unique Round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona is the most unique round on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship calendar. Built on the infield of the infamous speedway, the look and feel of the race has changed several times over the years. For years it was held during the daytime, adding an extra element of heat to the main events. Further, the base of black sand and grass was utilized throughout while the jumps were built with limerock. The transitions created were brutally difficult to manage and by the end of the race, riders were looking for the smoothest line above all else. The main event consisted of 20 laps for the premier class, not the 20 minute plus one lap variety these days. With lap times near 90 seconds, the main events lasted as long as a Pro Motocross moto. All of this sounds “walking to school uphill both ways,” but it’s more just a reminder of the ever-changing face of Daytona. The brutality of yesteryear has been replaced by a different required skillset. Speed and technique are more important than the ironman type fitness that Jeff Stanton employed. It’s still unique, but it’s a different beast than 25 years ago. Let’s see what RC has in store for us in 2026.

The start is in the same spot as recent years, splitting the track and angled toward the speedway. A 180 right (watch for braking issues) brings riders back into a short chute and a 90-degree left. Riders are now positioned alongside pit lane and headed towards turn 4 of the speedway.

The first rhythm section has several similarly built jumps that will end up being a combination of doubles and triples before a 180 left near turn 4, with an inside/outside line built in to send riders back towards the middle of the speedway.

Riders are now alongside the speedway and will hit a standard supercross triple before a 3-5-3 triple and a few braking bumps and into a 180 left. A small jump will unsettle the bike before an immediate 180 back to the right. These back-and-forth sections slow the track down a bit.