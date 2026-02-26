Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
Daytona Injury Report: Who's In and Who's Out In Florida

Daytona Injury Report: Who's In and Who's Out In Florida

February 26, 2026, 9:55am
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The eighth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is currently out after suffering a concussion and two broken bones in his back in a bad crash at A1. At this point we do not have a timetable on his return, but he has been cleared to ride and did some light riding this week.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason is hoping to be back for Birmingham after breaking his collarbone in multiple spots in Houston.

Christian Craig – Fingers | In

Craig is dealing with fractures in his ring and pinky finger, sustained in a first turn crash in Seattle. He raced Arlington, however, and earned ninth, his best result of the season. He’s in for Daytona.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner is hoping to return for Birmingham after fracturing his hand on press day in Houston.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire had his handlebars come down on his foot when he crashed while practicing before Seattle, breaking two of his metatarsals and displacing another. He’s out for Daytona. His team manager, Nathan Ramsey, believes Hampshire will be back before the end of supercross.

It is believed that Hampshire will return to racing before supercross ends in 2026.
It is believed that Hampshire will return to racing before supercross ends in 2026. Align Media

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow underwent surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He won’t be back for several more weeks, but if you’re a Karnow superfan, he’ll be present in Daytona.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence is on the mend after fracturing his foot/ankle shortly before the season. He’s expected to miss roughly three months in total.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller suffered a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia in Glendale. He’s out for the immediate future.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out for the remainder of supercross after sustaining a concussion and breaking his left arm during qualifying in San Diego.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado hurt his shoulder during qualifying in Seattle. He didn’t sustain major injury, but he was left with excessive swelling and irritation in his shoulder. He sat Arlington out and will also miss Daytona.

Joey Savatgy – Toe | In

Savatgy broke his left toe in Houston but has continued to race through it. He doesn’t plan on letting the injury cause him to miss any races moving forward, either.

250SX East Division

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran broke his collarbone at Baker’s Factory while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division championship. He’ll be back at some point, but for now he’s out.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out

Linville hopes to come back before the end of the season after suffering “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.

Julien Beaumer – Back

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms

Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.

Jack Chambers – Wrist

Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing.

Ty Freehill – Wrist

Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder

Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.

Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib

Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston.

