How about how about off-the-bike training since the back injury, has that been more difficult to get through, or are you at a point where you feel like you're back to your normal self?

Honestly it's okay. There's two things, right? Like the cardio cardiovascular side. I was a little bit behind because there is some restriction on my on my neck. So like, no running or no bicycling outside for at least six to eight weeks. And so I was basically just doing, I don't know, a little bit of stationary and stuff here and there, but I was okay to do gym after like six weeks if there's no pain. I was able to do a lot of stuff. So actually, fitness wise, I think my muscles have gotten stronger, but not the cardio side.

It was said by many riders that this was the most technical track that they've seen this year. Obviously the first one for y'all. What was that like? You know, you're trying to ease back into this, and then it's this beast of a track. I noticed that you weren't really doing the quad line that a lot of riders were.

Yeah. Like to your point, I was just honestly not comfortable doing the jumps. Just rusty. I was a little bit off on my motorcycle setup and stuff. Just needed to, like, catch up on a lot of things. Even, like, blitzing whoops. Just didn't feel the comfort, you know? And I crashed on the whoops, too. So it's like we're trying to build back some confidence. During qualifying I was just trying to get a little more laps in and feel it out. By the time the main comes around, it's my job to perform. So until then, yeah, just kind of trying to get the race routine back, to be honest.

Coming into the series, how close did you feel the bike was? And now that we're done with round one, do you still feel it? It's as good as it was coming in?

For the second round coming up? Actually, we made a lot of progress. Well, we just made a lot of progress during the day race day. Got closer and closer to where I want it. And now that we have a little bit of time the team's been sending me new forks and shocks to try, and I'm moving forward for sure.

I think you did, what, two heat race starts because of the red flag and the main event, and I believe, I don't know if you were credited with the holeshot and all of them, but you were certainly top two. So starts are on point.

Yeah, actually from the practice starts and to the races it was all holeshots for me.

That's right! Yeah.

Yeah I mean my starts, we ended the year last year really good. I mean we didn't really change a thing. So I kind of just had to do the same thing.

How big is Daytona to you? That's a monumental win for a lot of people. Obviously more so in the 450 class, but it is legendary.

I mean, it would be cool to win there, you know. But to me, I treat it like every race, you know? So yeah, to me, a win is a win. Anaheim or Arlington, it's the same, happiness for me.