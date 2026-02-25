BoxoUSA Returns as Official Tool Sponsor of RCSX for Sixth Consecutive Year

The following press release is from MX Sports:

BoxoUSA Six Years Strong as the Official Tool Sponsor of RCSX

For the sixth consecutive year, BoxoUSA returns as the Official Tool Sponsor of the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross—supporting the racers, crews, and families who bring unmatched energy to this iconic event.

To celebrate the 2026 championship season, BoxoUSA will award custom 2026 RCSX Champion prizes across 35 classes. Seven Class Champions will take home a Custom-Wrapped 2026 RCSX Champion 3-Drawer Motobox, built for serious performance in the pits and the garage. An additional 28 Class Champions will receive a 2026 RCSX Champion Adventure Motorcycle Tool Roll—a compact, race-ready solution designed to travel wherever the ride leads.

Each prize represents more than a win—it’s a symbol of the work, discipline, and dedication it takes to stand on top of the podium.

To help racers and fans gear up before the gate drops, we’re extending an exclusive offer:

Save 15% on premium tools and storage. Use code RCSX15 at checkout on BoxoUSA.com.

From the starting line to the shop floor, BoxoUSA delivers professional-grade tools built to handle the demands of racing. Stay prepared, stay organized, and stay ready for the next moto.

Ride hard, stay focused—and chase that checkered flag.

Shop the BoxoUSA MotoBox

MORE INFO