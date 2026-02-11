Steve Matthes’ Observations From Glendale

Four winners in five races, a tight points race, and we're heading into what could be a wild night in Seattle. What a series so far in 2026 for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross crew.
We're at the point where things (usually) start to separate in a series. We've had all our main guys win a race (except for Hunter, who is still searching for his first). Also, everyone outside of Hunter has a mulligan, (bad race) and if Hunter gets one here shortly—what is left? We'll have maybe one more weirdo winner? That'll put us at six race winners, which is about average over the years.
Ken Roczen won the race in Glendale, and everyone was happy. Well, maybe not his direct competitors, but everyone else. The dirt was possibly the best it had ever been at Glendale during the day and even into the night show. But it got slick, it got hard, and Kenny and his throttle control rose to the top. He looked awesome everywhere; in the sand, he had that sweet inside line. He said on the PulpMX Show Monday night that the scariest thing for him was the lappers, as the long rhythms really got your speed up.
In talking to Roczen before this win and then again on Monday, he really stresses that he's in the moment right now and trying not to think big picture or think that he's going to win the title or whatever. Most times it's a cliché, but with Roczen, I believe it.
Okay, when Hunter Lawrence emerged with the lead early, I thought to myself—this is it, Hunter. Here's where you get your first win of your career! It was all set up! But then Roczen passed him and opened a gap, but that's still okay!
But with four minutes to go, Roczen's lead was the same, and I came to the realization that this would indeed not be Lawrence's first 450SX win of his career. He still rode well, got the red plate, and I think was still happy.
Stop with the "Does Hunter win the title with no wins?" talk, please. It's 17 rounds, man! Not going to happen. If he races until the end of the series, he'll get some wins.
If you're Cooper Webb, you're closer to the lead than you were three weeks ago, and I suspect that's good for you. Seattle this weekend is going to be a good one for Webb as he figures out the lines, cuts down on the turns, and gets to the front. That track will be absolutely brutal and Webb has won there the last two years.
Webb said on the PulpMX Show Monday night that he made a run at Hunter for a bit, and then, because the track was getting slicker, he decided to settle in for the podium. He also indicated that Kenny was having a "Kenny type of night" and knows that when that happens, you can't really stop the 94.
I've been wrong before about things in this sport (hey, I've been RIGHT about a lot also, bro, but we'll save that for later), like I thought Cole Seely was going to go and get multiple wins once he got one. I thought Justin Barcia in his rookie year was going to go on a "McGrath-type" of run. I thought James Stewart would be the winningest rider of all time, and I'm sure there are a bunch more.
However, I've never been more wrong about a rider than Jorge Prado. A piano could fall on him tomorrow, and his 2026 SX season would still be a success! He's got a podium, he's won three heats, and he was the fastest qualifier in Glendale! I don't get it, man. I know he didn't like the Kawasaki, but still, bro. Maybe this makes me even more upset about last year, though? Like, HOW COULD HE HAVE BEEN SO BAD?
His main event finish doesn't even matter. His riding, in supercross, is great. Jorge Prado, everyone!
Joey Savatgy called into the PulpMX Show Monday night and talked about breaking his big toe, how he had to tape it to the toe next to it to help, and how, of course, it's on his shifter side and not his brake side. Shifting is painful. Then Joey explained how the Dirt Wurx guys should build a "mudder" type of track this weekend, knowing that it's going to be wet and most likely not much air out there. My new name for Joey is "Toey" Savatgy, BTW.
[Editor's note: Remember when Steve was saying the series should build "mudder" tracks after watching the San Francisco Supecross mud bath? And then they actually did in Birmingham and then it was dry on race day and the track was super lame and didn't even have whoops? Yes, he's right sometimes...and not at other times.]
I feel like Sexton Island was packed with people to start the year, and slowly but surely, we've had a bunch of people leave. They're swimming, they're making rafts, they're riding the backs of whales—whatever it takes to get off the island. The #4 Kawasaki rider has one podium through five races (although that was a win). Glendale didn't go well as he blew the start and could only get a seventh when the checkers flew. I don't care, man, I'm staying on Sexton Island! We'll turn this around! I ain't leaving!
And also, we had some sweet green boots this weekend, so there is that. As well, can anyone check and see how Jorge Prado is doing these days? He left Kawasaki and went to KTM, the team Sexton used to ride for. Again, I'd like someone to check how that's going (insert gritting teeth emoji).
But seriously, when is Chase going to turn this around?
When he does, you people that left can't come back!
Eli Tomac went down in the first turn, and that was rough. He looked hurt when he got up and was way back. He got up to 12th, lost the red plate, and it was not a good night, but before that, he looked great! He was a quad god out here; he blitzed his heat race with ease, and someone tweeted this before the main event:
Only thing stopping ET tonight is a 17th place start— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) February 8, 2026
That's my bad, everyone. Although Tomac hasn't won since round two, it hasn't been from a lack of speed—I'll tell you that.
Justin Cooper was better! New clutch master cylinder, he rode well, and yeah, maybe this is the start of something better.
Justin Hill told me on Friday he was feeling better from a crash before Anaheim 1 that hurt his ribs. He said that tomorrow (Saturday) was probably going to be his best race of the year. And he was right; he qualified well, got into the top ten, and looked approximately 46% better than he had at any other race this year.
Fast Freddie Noren got into the main event! Yay for Freddie!
250SX
As for 250SX, Haiden Deegan is doing what we all thought he needed to do, and that's dominate supercross the same way he does outdoors. He's won five heat races and four main events. The Triple Crown in Houston and this weekend in Glendale showcased some superb riding. Like, I'm not sure he put a wheel wrong in any of the main events. He's looking like other greats out there in his ability to win these main events with ease. Nothing else to see here, carry on, 250 West is just a Deegs domination show.
Did I like the pretend bow and arrow thing to Levi Kitchen after the race? Yeah, if you're a reader of mine—what do you think I'm gonna say? But Deegs will never not be Deegs, so whatever.
Speaking of Kitchen, he got a garbage start again, but man, was he flying through the pack to get a second. He was doubling inside the sand, keeping some insane corner speed up, and all in all, it was maybe his best ride of the year. I'd get all excited and say that I can't wait until he starts with Deegs because we would see a great race, but then I think about Houston Triple Crown, and yeah, I get it.
Kitch will be very good this weekend in Seattle with the ruts and dirt, so maybe there he'll have something on the more throttle-happy, shorter Deegan. It's also Kitchen's home race.
Cameron McAdoo was very good also; he followed Levi after he got passed and zapped Michael Mosiman for the last spot on the box late. After a horrific opener, Cam has gone 2-4-3-3 in the series.
Does anyone know what in the hell has happened to Max Anstie? Yeah, he got a second in the final triple crown race last week, but other than that? Wow. I'm not sure I can figure this out; he's not even close to winning or getting on the box, and this is after he dominated the opener.
Lux Turner was having a great off-season until he broke his wrist in Australia. He came into Anaheim 1 with little time on the bike, and he's been...fine. But in Glendale, a little bit of luck came his way, and he sped off with the heat race lead. Leading all the way until the second-to-last lap, Turner dropped a bit to third, but it's the little things that need to click for Turner, like leading laps. He scored an 11th, which was the best of the series so far.
Ryder D was ripping in the heat after he fell, and I thought he'd hang out for a podium at least in the main. I was wrong.
Max Vohland won another heat race for the Club MX guys. Yoder had another strong finish. Steady as she goes...
Thanks for reading OBS from Glendale. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else. See you in Seattle!