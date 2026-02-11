1. Another Close Call for Tomac

Last week in Houston, Red Bull KTM's Eli Tomac was able to avoid injury and a massive points loss, salvaging fourth overall despite a big crash in race two of the triple crown. Tomac was on rails all day in Glendale and the momentum was rolling in his direction. Until it was not.

After getting pinched off out of the gate, Tomac got caught up with Christian Craig when Craig washed the front coming into the first turn. Eli had nowhere to go but into the back of the #28 Quad Lock Honda. He found himself on the ground and slow to get up. Even when he did get going again, it took him a lap or so to get back up to speed.

We all feared the worst: that the points leader may have just gotten injured. Thankfully for Eli, KTM, and fans alike, he eventually got up to speed and made his way up to 12th. Tomac was the fastest rider on track at certain times throughout the main event, but without the triple crown format to bail him out, the poor finish dropped him to third in the standings, eight behind Hunter Lawrence.

After the race, Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison mentioned that Eli will be ready to go for next weekend. While fortunate not to be facing a much larger points deficit, the frustration must be building. He needs a bounce back in Seattle to reassert himself as the championship favorite.

2. Red Bike, Red Plate

HRC Honda may not have 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jett Lawrence to compete for the 2026 title, but they have the next best thing: his brother. Hunter Lawrence has filled the void to the highest level by leaving Glendale with the 450SX points lead. Hunter's ability to put himself in good position on a regular basis has allowed him to string together four runner-up finishes in a row and a five-point lead in the series.

This is not the first time we have seen a string of results like this put a rider in the points lead at this point in the season. In 2010, Josh Hill strung together four consecutive runner-up finishes to grab a share of the points lead after round 6. Unfortunately, Hill was never able to snag a win, and his championship run came unraveled in the latter part of the season. It seems like a matter of time before Hunter wins one of these, but how long can he stay in this championship battle without one?