“I thought my 2025 season was good,” offered Adams. “I was kind of in a fill-in rider position when I started with Pro Circuit just because the team was pretty full with riders. I’m thankful that I got to do my first supercross at Anaheim 2 last year. I would say that it all went pretty well. It was a pretty heavily stacked region and I did pretty well. At the second round of the series I was in qualifying before the night show and I was starting to get my speed up and I was in fourth place and thinking, ‘Man, I can just go faster.’ I was getting greedy with it and I had a silly accident and ended up breaking my collarbone and a couple of vertebrae in my back. That put me out for a little bit. I had a really good recovery process through that. I ended up coming back for a couple of supercross races. Both races went really well. I got top 10 at the East/West Showdown, so that was looking good. Outdoors, at press day at the Pala round, I told my mechanic, ‘I want to win Rookie of the Year. That’s my goal.’ Yeah, I achieved that. That was good. I had some good learning experiences. I even had a couple of silly mistakes in there. At High Point this year I ended up breaking my finger in the second moto and had to miss the Southwick round. Yeah, it was a full learning curve. I think I got the full rookie experience. I’m really looking forward to my sophomore year.

“I want to be in the top five,” continued Adams. “That’s my goal. At the end of the day, I think everyone’s first goal is just to get through the full season. That’s the goal you really want to achieve, but I think I can easily be a podium guy this year. I’ve been doing the full off season with my teammate Seth Hammaker, and he almost won the championship last year. That’s saying something right there. I’ve looked up to Seth a lot and he’s been a good mentor to me. I feel like me and him both are so ready for this season. I think we’re going to do good things.

“I’m loving the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team,” furthered Adams. “It’s very nerve racking. Mitch is a scarry guy sometimes. Especially if you make him mad, you know? He’s scary sometimes, but I love all the expectations around us. Some people probably wouldn’t like that as much as I do, but I kind of just strive for it. I want people to expect me to do good. The team has a great atmosphere. I love all my teammates. They’re like family to me. It’s just all around a great team. I’m really close with Mitch and his whole family. It’s such a good environment.”