Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer Drew Adams has been stationed at the Dog Pound training facility in Florida, prepping for the season. Adams has been getting into fighting trim for the rapidly approaching 2026 250SX East Division opening round set for Saturday, February 21, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Despite an injury in just his second 250SX race (during qualifying), Adams finished inside the top ten at all three of his 250SX main event starts, including tenth at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale. The rider out of Chattanooga, Tennessee is now healed up and consistently putting in the testing and training laps back in Florida, getting prepared for a run at the 250SX East title. The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year and a consistent top 10 finisher throughout the 2025 racing season, Adams knows he has what it takes to contend in both the stick and ball stadiums of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, as well as the high speed, rough and tumble outdoor circuits of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
“I just got done working out at the gym,” said Adams, in preparation for the curtain raising round of the 250SX East in Texas. “I’m not riding today, so I just got done working out. I’m just at my house now and just doing a bunch of nothing, you know? Today is my off day so I don’t have to train or anything. I get a little bit more free time. I might go play some golf later or something.
“I live in Florida and I train at the Dog Pound,” continued the second year rider. “The Lawrence brothers own the property, but my trainer is Michael Byrne, and my training partner is Seth Hammaker. It’s been really good. It’s been a somewhat long off-season I would say just because with us racing East Coast this year, it’s kind of a long time to the first round. I’m definitely just kind of itching to get to the races. I’m really looking forward to it.
“Byrner is a great trainer, you know? I’m going into my fourth year with him, and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. I feel like we have such a great connection. That’s one thing I like about myself and the people around me. I want to have a really good connection with all of them. They’re my family just as much as they are people I work with. Yeah, it’s been going good. Me and Seth have been busting out some long motos during the week. I’ll tell you what, it’s been quite the hell camp, that’s for sure. Last off-season, I kind of did not do a full off-season. This year I got a really good experience of what that’s like and it’s nothing like anything else. A race weekend is hard, but doing the same thing for 10 weeks in a row at the training facility is just as hard. It’s been going great and I’m looking forward to it.”
Next up for Drew Adams will be the first round of the 2026 250SX East Division championship fray.
“I’m feeling great,” explained Adams. “I’m super-excited to be racing on the East Coast. I’m more of an East Coast guy, you know? I grew up in Tennessee and I’m living in Florida now. I love the East Coast dirt. I’m super excited to race at Daytona this year. That’s my favorite race of all time. I’ll also get to race in Nashville, which will be my hometown race. It’ll be cool to have most of my family come and watch me race. I’m looking forward to it. I feel like this year with us having to wait until round seven to race has been a long awaiting thing. I was talking with Seth about it on the cycle this morning. He was saying, ‘Man, this is just a long time. I’m ready to go.’ We’ve been doing so many laps and so many long days at the compound. You’re not over it, but you just want to be there at the race. I’m looking forward to it."
Eleventh in Pro Motocross and seventeenth in the 250SX West division in the final 2025 season point standings, Adams is looking for better performance numbers in 2026.
“I thought my 2025 season was good,” offered Adams. “I was kind of in a fill-in rider position when I started with Pro Circuit just because the team was pretty full with riders. I’m thankful that I got to do my first supercross at Anaheim 2 last year. I would say that it all went pretty well. It was a pretty heavily stacked region and I did pretty well. At the second round of the series I was in qualifying before the night show and I was starting to get my speed up and I was in fourth place and thinking, ‘Man, I can just go faster.’ I was getting greedy with it and I had a silly accident and ended up breaking my collarbone and a couple of vertebrae in my back. That put me out for a little bit. I had a really good recovery process through that. I ended up coming back for a couple of supercross races. Both races went really well. I got top 10 at the East/West Showdown, so that was looking good. Outdoors, at press day at the Pala round, I told my mechanic, ‘I want to win Rookie of the Year. That’s my goal.’ Yeah, I achieved that. That was good. I had some good learning experiences. I even had a couple of silly mistakes in there. At High Point this year I ended up breaking my finger in the second moto and had to miss the Southwick round. Yeah, it was a full learning curve. I think I got the full rookie experience. I’m really looking forward to my sophomore year.
“I want to be in the top five,” continued Adams. “That’s my goal. At the end of the day, I think everyone’s first goal is just to get through the full season. That’s the goal you really want to achieve, but I think I can easily be a podium guy this year. I’ve been doing the full off season with my teammate Seth Hammaker, and he almost won the championship last year. That’s saying something right there. I’ve looked up to Seth a lot and he’s been a good mentor to me. I feel like me and him both are so ready for this season. I think we’re going to do good things.
“I’m loving the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team,” furthered Adams. “It’s very nerve racking. Mitch is a scarry guy sometimes. Especially if you make him mad, you know? He’s scary sometimes, but I love all the expectations around us. Some people probably wouldn’t like that as much as I do, but I kind of just strive for it. I want people to expect me to do good. The team has a great atmosphere. I love all my teammates. They’re like family to me. It’s just all around a great team. I’m really close with Mitch and his whole family. It’s such a good environment.”
And the goals and objectives Drew Adams would like to achieve during the 2026 racing season?
“At the end of the day my first goal is just to get through the season and stay healthy and stuff like that. I really want to kind of have some breakout rides this year. I feel like with all the work I’ve been putting in during this off season, I feel like I can definitely be on the podium and maybe even pull out a couple wins. That’s my goal. I want to be there for every race. I don’t want to have these race weekends where I’m back in ninth and tenth. You can’t really have that. I want to be up there. My goal is to get a couple podiums, and if there is a win in there, then there’s a win. I think that’s a very high goal, but I feel like it’s very achievable. It’s the most physically demanding sport in the world. I think a lot of people say that. Even the mental side of things. A lot of guys can get deep down in the gutter in this sport. It can be in the head a lot and I just try to have a strong mindset every weekend. I make sure that my body is ready for every weekend, and I make sure that I’m mentally focused before every moto. I’m looking forward to this season. Trust me. I’m just a dog ready to get out of the cage. And a title is the goal. I mean from the time I was three years old, I wanted to win a supercross championship. If I can do it this year, I’m going to try my best, that’s for sure.”