2026 Suzuki RM-Z450 Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
The 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450 put two bikes in the top five at the supercross season opener and Ken Roczen just won… so why does it still get so much flack? What some call “outdated” tech—kickstarter, cable clutch, etc.—is probably the reason. But what really stands out is how easy this bike is to ride right out of the gate. With a strong bottom-end feel and a smooth, linear pull that keeps going, the RM-Z450 delivers a confidence-inspiring ride that’s hard to ignore. For the everyday rider looking to line up on the weekends and have some fun, this bike makes a strong case. Jay Clark of DirtBikeTV put together a clean, tasteful Garage Build that not only looks the part but is fully ready to head to Glen Helen and go racing.
Parts Used:
Twisted Development
Mapped Vortex ECU
td-racing.com
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch w/Cover
rekluse.com
Works Chassis Lab
Engine Hangers
workschassislab.com
ProX Racing Parts
Front and Rear Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Front and Rear Rotor
proxparts.com
Race Tech
Re-Valve and Set Up of RM-Z250 Shock
racetech.com
FMF Racing
Factory 4.1 Muffler, Megabomb Header
fmfracing.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Hand Shield Graphics, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
decalmx.com
Works Connection
Front and Rear Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Block Kit, Valve Stem Caps, Oil Filler Cap, Pro Launch Holeshot Device, Elite Clutch Perch Assy
worksconnection.com
NacStar Wheels USA
Complete Wheel Set
nacstarusa.com
ARC Levers
Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever
arclevers.com
ICW
Radiator Bracing
icwbikestands.com
ODI
MX V2 Lock-On Grips, CFT Podium Champ Bend Bars
odigrips.com
Dunlop
MX34 Front Tire, MX14 Rear Tire
dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
unifilter.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
motoseat.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
scar-racingusa.com
Acerbis
Plastic Kit, Stadium Plate, Rear Chain Block
acerbisusa.com
Streamline Brakes
Front Brake Line
streamlinebrakes.com
Blaster Products
Aerosol Lubes, Cleaners, Prep
blasterproducts.com
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
polisport.com
DSC06440 Rob Filebark DSC06448 Rob Filebark DSC06454 Rob Filebark DSC06468 Rob Filebark DSC06471 Rob Filebark DSC06473 Rob Filebark DSC06474 Rob Filebark DSC06476 Rob Filebark DSC06480 Rob Filebark DSC06482 Rob Filebark DSC06494 Rob Filebark DSC06499 Rob Filebark DSC06508 Rob Filebark DSC06512 Rob Filebark DSC06519 Rob Filebark DSC06523 Rob Filebark DSC06535 Rob Filebark DSC06541 Rob Filebark DSC06542 Rob Filebark DSC06551 Rob Filebark DSC06564 Rob Filebark DSC06587 Rob Filebark DSC06590 Rob Filebark DSC06595 Rob Filebark DSC06757 Rob Filebark DSC06792 Rob Filebark DSC06873 Rob Filebark DSC06889 Rob Filebark DSC06895 Rob Filebark DSC06903 Rob Filebark DSC06905 Rob Filebark DSC06916 Rob Filebark DSC06938 Rob Filebark DSC06951 Rob Filebark DSC07030 Rob Filebark DSC07063 Rob Filebark