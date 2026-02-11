Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The 2026 Suzuki RM-Z450 put two bikes in the top five at the supercross season opener and Ken Roczen just won… so why does it still get so much flack? What some call “outdated” tech—kickstarter, cable clutch, etc.—is probably the reason. But what really stands out is how easy this bike is to ride right out of the gate. With a strong bottom-end feel and a smooth, linear pull that keeps going, the RM-Z450 delivers a confidence-inspiring ride that’s hard to ignore. For the everyday rider looking to line up on the weekends and have some fun, this bike makes a strong case. Jay Clark of DirtBikeTV put together a clean, tasteful Garage Build that not only looks the part but is fully ready to head to Glen Helen and go racing.

Parts Used:

Twisted Development

Mapped Vortex ECU

td-racing.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch w/Cover

rekluse.com

Works Chassis Lab

Engine Hangers

workschassislab.com

ProX Racing Parts

Front and Rear Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Front and Rear Rotor

proxparts.com

Race Tech

Re-Valve and Set Up of RM-Z250 Shock



racetech.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 Muffler, Megabomb Header

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Hand Shield Graphics, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Block Kit, Valve Stem Caps, Oil Filler Cap, Pro Launch Holeshot Device, Elite Clutch Perch Assy

worksconnection.com

NacStar Wheels USA

Complete Wheel Set

nacstarusa.com

ARC Levers

Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever

arclevers.com

ICW

Radiator Bracing

icwbikestands.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock-On Grips, CFT Podium Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

Dunlop

MX34 Front Tire, MX14 Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

Acerbis

Plastic Kit, Stadium Plate, Rear Chain Block

acerbisusa.com

Streamline Brakes

Front Brake Line

streamlinebrakes.com

Blaster Products

Aerosol Lubes, Cleaners, Prep

blasterproducts.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com