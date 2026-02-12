Jason Thomas on Why Seattle’s Super Bowl Week Matters for Supercross

Round six of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads north and west to a city basking in Super Bowl afterglow. Seattle will be in celebration mode as the series moves in and with that, there will be a delay for when preparation can begin. Track crews will lose at least a full day (probably two) of move-in time due to the parade and ceremony. That will up the ante on weather risk and remove any chance for press day riding on Friday. As for tuning in on Saturday evening, viewers likely won’t notice any of that chaos. For those on the ground, though, this is a tough week on an execution level.
The start in Seattle is the prototypical chute into a long left 180. That first bend brings riders to the home sideline and into a rhythm section. Seattle rhythm sections are usually softer and ruttier than the average weekly setup. That means that some triples will end up being doubles as the dirt breaks down. Ideally, riders would go 3-3-1 in this section but if weather is involved, watch for a basic 2-2-2-1 into the next left 180.
The next rhythm section has several similar sized jumps. With softer dirt exiting the corner, this type of section usually ends up being a double out of the corner instead of a triple at most tracks. Riders will then try to put a triple together here, somewhere, somehow. The SMX track crew has been building these double-over-start rhythms and the question becomes whether they double into the hole and sprint across or try to jump across it (Anaheim 2, Houston, Glendale all shared this).
A 180 right fires riders back across the start and into the finish line jump. Upon landing, there is a triple into a left hand 180 but this will most likely become a 2-1 and into the inside line. Tripling to the outside doesn’t provide enough benefit to travel further and also open up the vulnerable inside positioning.
Riders will fire across the start straight diagonally and into a tight right-hand corner. The next four jumps will likely become a double-double with riders attempting to execute from the inside if possible.
A netted 180 right sets up a standard supercross triple (rare in 2026) and into the whoops. These whoops will likely be jumpers/rhythm by the main events but watch for that entry speed to be a variable (like Glendale). If the whoops were clay, these would unequivocally be blitzers, but soft dirt changes the dynamic drastically.
Another netted 180 brings riders into a short rhythm section that has two basic approaches. If riders go outside, they will likely double then tabletop-to-single. On a hard clay track, they would triple onto the tabletop, but Seattle dirt discourages such things. If riders rhythm through the whoops and can brake on the last whoop, they can dive inside in the 180 and then go roll, step on-step off. This is a line that the Coop’s would likely utilize.
A 180 brings riders back towards the first corner but this time riders go past it and into a long 180 left sand corner. These long sandy corners have been a mainstay in 2026 and have provided some passing and time saving opportunities. Watch for maintenance throughout the evening to have a direct impact on the ideal line. Hunter Lawrence has been caught out twice now in the main event (A2 and Glendale) with maintenance changing the ideal line (outside at A2 and then inside at Glendale).
Exiting the sand brings riders over a double and into the first rhythm section along the sidelines.
Who’s Hot
Deegs has gone four-for-four since the A1 disappointment. He has taken big strides in 2026.
Kitchen now has two podiums in consecutive weeks and the riding is really sharp. I’m not saying he is going to win one soon because the starts are brutal, but he looks a LOT better.
Ken Roczen had been working on this win ever since the opener. The pace was obvious, he just needed to put it all together and have things go his way. Had Houston been a single main event, he could be back-to-back right now.
Hunter Lawrence is hoisting red on his number plates for the first time ever in this series. Haters will point to the lack of wins, which is a fair take, but the growth in his game is undeniable.
Cooper Webb overcame his worst round and cut the lead down to 15 which is a notable continuation in trend shift. The longer he lurks, the more dangerous he becomes for this title.
Jorge Prado is the surprise of 2026. The turnaround is nothing short of miraculous. Summer is looking awfully sunny for the 26.
Joey Savatgy is racking up top ten’s like it’s his job (note: it is). He looks the part and is doing it all with a broken big toe.
Who’s Not
Max Anstie is having a tough time matching that opening round energy. Maybe the cold and wet of Seattle rekindles the Brit?
Chase Sexton had an off night, riding to a seventh. For many, this would just be another night but when you have the talent and skill of Sexton, seventh is a head scratcher.
Eli Tomac has crashed in consecutive weekends and although Glendale wasn’t necessarily his fault, racing is cruel like that. He now sits third in points.
RJ Hampshire missed Glendale with an illness and will look to find some momentum before the series heads east.
Malcolm Stewart crashed multiple times in the opening laps and called it an evening. Tough go here so far for Mookie.
Bold Predictions
Several fans party straight through from Wednesday’s parade into Saturday’s racing.
Levi Kitchen watches Seattle 2024 about 472 times this week.
After going with Kitchen’s PC setup earlier in the season, Chase Sexton switches to Jeff Ward’s 1990 KX250 front end for Seattle.
Jorge Prado wins his heat race again.
My Picks
250
Deegs
Kitch
Anstie
450
Eli
Kenny
Chase