Weege Show Wednesday: Deep Dive on Hunter's Consistency, Privateer Hero Rodbell and More

Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Glendale and Monster Energy AMA Supecross before previewing Seattle. Stacked field (still!) racing on what's likely to be a brutal track? Bring it on! Meanwhile, there is something to say about consistency...and the one rider that embodies that through the first five rounds is Hunter Lawrence. Without a main event win, he now is the points leader in the 450 class , but Weege thinks that's a non-story because Hunter will win soon. Then, SLR Honda rider and HVAC expert Justin Rodbell joins us to chat about riding better now that he doesn't have to work 9-5 during the week. Watch to see what to look for heading into round six at Seattle!

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing, Ontrack School and Throttle Jockey.

Video: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark