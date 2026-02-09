Watch: Glendale Post-Race Interviews: Deegan, Kitchen, Lawrence, Roczen, Pipes, and More
February 9, 2026, 1:30pm
The fifth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the overall podium.
In 450SX, Ken Roczen took the win over Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb rounding out the overall podium. Eli Tomac finished 12th after a first-turn crash, meaning Lawrence takes over the points lead.
Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Suzuki's Dustin Pipes.
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:23.272
|58.111
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:27.428
|4.156
|58.255
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:29.255
|1.827
|58.538
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:48.239
|56.700
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:51.562
|3.324
|57.324
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|22:04.987
|13.426
|57.506
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F