The series did dodge a bullet with Tomac, though, who is very close to proving he’s just the all-around fastest guy on the gate but has also been very close, twice, to getting hurt. That’s the thin line here. Eli went OTB in Houston and escaped okay, then he went down in turn one in Glendale and was slow to get up. It’s those moments that make your breath stop, especially since we’ve seen it too much recently with Tomac. He appears to be okay again, though, as the team said he didn’t even mention any pain or injury when he talked to them after the race.

Like we said, phew. If you’re a Tomac fan (and who isn’t?) seeing the man on the ground is a terrible sight. But think of it another way. He might have been the best guy in four of the five races this year. If Eli took doesn’t crash these last two weekends he very easily could have won the last two weekends and really taken “the man” status in this title chase. Imagine Eli sitting on four wins in five rounds and a 20-some point leads? Instead, he’s pushed back to third in points with some work to do. This is making it interesting.

Then you have the emergence of Hunter Lawrence, now points leader. The four-straight second-place finishes are really putting consistency in bold and italic, but you can dig a little deeper for a bigger point. Hunter has finished second to four different riders (Tomac, Sexton, Webb and Roczen) but he’s also beaten those guys several times, also. This isn’t the usual string of seconds, where one guy always gets beat by someone that’s faster, but is fast enough to beat everyone else. No sir. If you’re Hunter, you’ve already taken these guys down at some point. You expect the averages to play out and one of these times you’ll end up winning. This is why he’s not frustrated at all.