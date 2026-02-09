Results Archive
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
Glendale SX Review Podcast: Kenny Is On The Board, Hunter Is Points Leader And More

February 9, 2026, 9:35am
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Weege, Matthes, and JT get together to talk Hunter Lawrence's new red plate, Ken Roczen's win, Haiden Deegan's dominance, Levi Kitchen's comeback, an Eli Tomac story, Hot Shit Honda, and more. Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Motosport.com, OnXMaps and Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

