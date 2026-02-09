Gajser Gets First Win on Yamaha, Herlings Makes Honda Debut

We are a month out from the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) opener in Argentina, and preseason races have begun. This weekend, several top MXGP riders headed to the home of the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Mantova, Italy, for the second of two International Italian Championship rounds. Red Bull KTM's Lucas Coenen dominated the first-round last weekend in Sardinia. Coenen was followed by Tim Gajser, who was making his highly anticipated debut on a Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP. Coenen was not in attendance in Mantova. Instead, Gajser was joined by five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings in his highly anticipated debut race with the HRC Honda Team.

Gajser dominated the wet, sandy Mantova circuit, qualifying first and comfortably going 1-1 on the day to secure the Italian Championship. It was a noticeable improvement from just one week ago, and after a decade on Honda, the transition to Yamaha seems to be going smoothly five or six weeks in.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Herlings had a frustrating HRC Honda debut. Herlings qualified P2, but while running fourth in race one, he got a rock caught between the chain and sprocket, bringing his new HRC Honda to a halt. It took quite a while for Herlings to diagnose the problem and get the rock out, but he eventually rejoined the race outside of the top 20. He finished a frustrating 11th. He rebounded for third in race two. His 11-3 scores put him sixth overall on the day.

Herlings posted a recap on his Instagram saying, "Need to get back some race intensity, and I still look a bit rusty, so it is good to get some races in. The team did a great job; it was a brutal day for the bike. Poor performance from my side after all the work we have put in. But looking forward to the next gate drop in seven days."