1. Tomac’s Still Got It
It was difficult to predict how Eli Tomac’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut with Red Bull KTM would go. His performance in two rounds of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) on the new steed were on two opposite ends of the spectrum: one good and one bad. But in Anaheim it was all good. Tomac was incredible all day, topping the first qualifying session of the year, coming from behind to nearly win his heat, and leading every lap of the main event in route to his 54th career 450SX victory. His long-time rival Ken Roczen kept him honest, but Tomac managed a small lead as the two dominated the competition by nearly 30 seconds. If this performance is repeatable on a weekly basis, the field could be in trouble.
2. Prado Silences The Critics
Jorge Prado was the undisputed surprise of the A1. After his disastrous 2025, he found his way out of a three-year deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki after just one year and got back on a Red Bull KTM for 2026. Coming into Anaheim, fans and media alike were skeptical whether the switch would drastically improve Jorge’s results. From the very first lap of qualifying, it was clear the four-time FIM Motocross World Champion had unlocked a level of supercross riding we had yet to see. He was fast in qualifying, even being one the first to pull some of the big jumps, won his heat raced and grabbed his first-ever American podium in just his seventh supercross. Is he already a supercross guy?
3. Chase is Gonna Chase?
Anaheim 1 was the debut for Chase Sexton on his new Monster Energy Kawasaki. The day started off great with Chase grabbing the top spot in qualifying by six-tenths of a second. That wound up being the highlight. In the heat race, Sexton was chasing Roczen for the lead and had big crash going up the over/under bridge. Chase would remount and get back to fifth, but that mistake seemed to spiral into the main event. In the main, Sexton came around the first turn in 14th on the restart. He began to work his way through the field, but a crash and several off-track excursions led to a disappointing eighth place finish. It was not the start to the season he or the team had in mind and to add insult to injury, Sexton’s teammate, Garrett Marchbanks missed the main in his 450 SX debut with the team.
4. Anstie Goes Back-To-Back
For the second year in a row, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie begins his 250SX divisional championship with a win. Anstie got a decent start and methodically worked his way through the likes of Chance Hymas, Cameron McAdoo, and Ryder DiFrancesco to get into the lead by the midway point. Anstie took advantage while his pre-season title rivals Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen had rough nights. We have seen Anstie start several championships off strong, in fact, his last four round one results are 2-2-1-1. He’s also coming in with a head of steam after his WSX title. Can he hold it together for all ten rounds?
Anstie also became the oldest 125/250SX winner in the history of AMA Supercross!
5. Break Through Rides
Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas got his first 250sX win in last season’s Foxborough mud bog but surprisingly had no other supercross podiums coming into 2026. Coming off a heart-breaking ACL tear in Pro Motocross, Hymas shifted his off-season boot camp away from the Lawrence’s Dog Pound and based himself primarily at Mesquite MX in Arizona (he does still go to Florida on occasion). On the last year of his HRC contract, Chance needs to show he can replicate his outdoor performances inside the stadiums, and he did just that at A1. He was great all day, claiming his first dry 250SX podium in second.
Like Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but had yet to land on the podium coming into the season. Ryder D grabbed the Anaheim holeshot and led for six laps, fending off a late charge from Haiden Deegan to secure his first professional trophy in his first ride with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Hymas and DiFrancesco are in similar situations, trying to assert themselves as legit race win and championship contenders in Supercross. A1 was a fantastic way to start the season.
6. Odd Men In
Over recent years, the 450SX class has gotten deeper. With more teams in the paddock, and more riders moving into the class and very few veterans moving out, there is isn’t much room in 450 main. This year it was the AMA Arenacross Champion Vince Friese on his ISRT Kawasaki and Partzilla/Blaster Power Kawasaki’s Mitchell Harrison taking the honors as the only non-factory support riders in the main event. Friese qualified through his heat, while Harrison got the last spot in a stacked LCQ that included four factory riders. Marchbanks went down while in a transfer position, handing the spot to Harrison.
7. Round One Casualties
Anaheim 1 took its toll on the 450 class this year. Three factory riders suffered injuries and will likely miss time for the foreseeable future. Beta’s Benny Bloss suffered a big crash on the second lap of press day, breaking his wrist. Bloss has already had surgery but will be out for several weeks. On the first lap of the 450 main event, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia went down in one of the most horrific crashes we have seen in recent time. It started when Stewart and Roczen nearly got into each other, forcing Malcom to back out of the triple. Barcia was already committed and landed right on Stewart’s shoulder. Barcia endoed and land on his head and back. It was a scary scene but fortunately both riders are relatively okay and will make full recoveries. Stewart suffered a dislocated shoulder while Barcia suffered a concussion and broken wing off a vertebra that will not require surgery. There is no timetable on Barcia's return, but Stewart will race this weekend in San Diego.
8. Ducati Debut
Unfortunately, Ducati’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut will be best remembered for Barcia’s horrific crash, but overall, the team and bike had a great first showing. The highlight for the team had to be the heat race battle between the two teammates. Dylan Ferrandis and Barcia got up front and into a heated battle for third with Barcia getting the better of his new teammate. Ferrandis was solid all day, qualifying inside the top ten and ending up with a ninth in the main event. Troy Lee had the team’s presentation looking top tier per usual, but on-track the bike itself appeared to work well and be competitive from the get-go.
9. Coop’s Weird Night
Defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb had a rollercoaster of a night in Anaheim. At the pre-race press conference, Coop admitted that the news of Jett Lawrence’s injury motivated him to start the season on his 2025 YZ450F frame, making it clear that he is not taking any chances with this title defense.
After a mediocre performance in qualifying, Webb started second to his good friend Aaron Plessinger but made a very uncharacteristic mistake when he looked back to keep Jorge Prado behind him, causing him to run right into the side of Plessinger, taking them both down in dramatic fashion.
Likely fuming from the heat race, Cooper grabbed the holeshot in the 450SX main event until the Barcia/Stewart incident caused a red flag. Webb was unable to replicate the first start, finishing lap one in ninth. He made his way to sixth but went down after coming together with Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence. Webb finished the night in seventh.
10. McAdoo’s Tough Night
To say Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo has had a tough string of injuries is an understatement. McAdoo has not finished a series since the 2021 250SX West Championship where he finished third. He came into A1 sporting a three-digit number with hopes of returning as an instant podium-threat like he has so many times before. After a second in his heat and battling for second early in the night, things began to unravel for the #142. McAdoo dropped to eight after a crash on lap six and on the very next lap was cross jumped by Haiden Deegan and went down again. Deegan’s move did not look intentional and luckily Cameron was okay. After a pit stop Cam went back out and finished the race but was so far back, he ended up a lowly 22nd. With a race to knock off some of the rust, is he ready to fight for podiums again?