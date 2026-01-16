3. Chase is Gonna Chase?

Anaheim 1 was the debut for Chase Sexton on his new Monster Energy Kawasaki. The day started off great with Chase grabbing the top spot in qualifying by six-tenths of a second. That wound up being the highlight. In the heat race, Sexton was chasing Roczen for the lead and had big crash going up the over/under bridge. Chase would remount and get back to fifth, but that mistake seemed to spiral into the main event. In the main, Sexton came around the first turn in 14th on the restart. He began to work his way through the field, but a crash and several off-track excursions led to a disappointing eighth place finish. It was not the start to the season he or the team had in mind and to add insult to injury, Sexton’s teammate, Garrett Marchbanks missed the main in his 450 SX debut with the team.

4. Anstie Goes Back-To-Back

For the second year in a row, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie begins his 250SX divisional championship with a win. Anstie got a decent start and methodically worked his way through the likes of Chance Hymas, Cameron McAdoo, and Ryder DiFrancesco to get into the lead by the midway point. Anstie took advantage while his pre-season title rivals Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen had rough nights. We have seen Anstie start several championships off strong, in fact, his last four round one results are 2-2-1-1. He’s also coming in with a head of steam after his WSX title. Can he hold it together for all ten rounds?

Anstie also became the oldest 125/250SX winner in the history of AMA Supercross!

5. Break Through Rides

Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas got his first 250sX win in last season’s Foxborough mud bog but surprisingly had no other supercross podiums coming into 2026. Coming off a heart-breaking ACL tear in Pro Motocross, Hymas shifted his off-season boot camp away from the Lawrence’s Dog Pound and based himself primarily at Mesquite MX in Arizona (he does still go to Florida on occasion). On the last year of his HRC contract, Chance needs to show he can replicate his outdoor performances inside the stadiums, and he did just that at A1. He was great all day, claiming his first dry 250SX podium in second.

Like Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but had yet to land on the podium coming into the season. Ryder D grabbed the Anaheim holeshot and led for six laps, fending off a late charge from Haiden Deegan to secure his first professional trophy in his first ride with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Hymas and DiFrancesco are in similar situations, trying to assert themselves as legit race win and championship contenders in Supercross. A1 was a fantastic way to start the season.

6. Odd Men In

Over recent years, the 450SX class has gotten deeper. With more teams in the paddock, and more riders moving into the class and very few veterans moving out, there is isn’t much room in 450 main. This year it was the AMA Arenacross Champion Vince Friese on his ISRT Kawasaki and Partzilla/Blaster Power Kawasaki’s Mitchell Harrison taking the honors as the only non-factory support riders in the main event. Friese qualified through his heat, while Harrison got the last spot in a stacked LCQ that included four factory riders. Marchbanks went down while in a transfer position, handing the spot to Harrison.