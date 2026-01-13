“And I think for the kids that don't have life all figured out, don't really know how to get to this place, everyone's on their own timeline,” he continued. “You can get there and definitely this is a special one because I grew up coming here dreaming of this place and to get it done here is definitely special. Got to give it up to the whole crew, the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha guys did a great job with the bike - executed well. Maybe I'm a little older, I realize it's only Round 1. I've got nine more to go. After last year I know what can happen in seven days’ time, so I'm really pumped, but tomorrow, focus on next week and keep this thing rolling.”

“I think so,” he added on the significance of his win at Angel Stadium. “I mean obviously I come back to Matterley [Basin] 2017 [Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations], that was great at home, but this one that was something special in a different way. But as far as it goes of like, ‘Oh, you've made it in supercross,’ this is cool mate. I remember coming to America in 2020 after nine years of GPs thinking, ‘Man, I want to get back to America.’ I was teammates with Adam [Enticknap], sat over there, we're just trying to make the night show, trying to make the main event and then we're like, and what, five years later here I am on top of the box with the best team in the 250 class. It's unreal the way that it's all worked out. So, I just think that whole...the journey getting to this place is something special. So yeah, very thankful and grateful for it all. Of course, I want to be in this thing for the championship. That's the goal. We've got nine more rounds to go. I don't expect every night to be as smooth as tonight, but hey, I'll take it. Let's roll on next week.”

Thanks in part due to the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in the fall, Anstie not only looks back to form, where he started ’25 at before his broken leg in Alabama, but he arguably is better in supercross than he has ever looked. Which is crazy to think, because his win Saturday made history: Anstie become the oldest 125/250SX main event winner in AMA Supercross history—by just one day!

According to the SuperMotocross League, Anstie took the win Saturday at 32 years old, eight months, and 16 days, whereas John Dowd was 32 years, eight months, and 15 days old on the day of his final 125SX race win. Anstie and 450SX main event winner Eli Tomac (now the second-oldest premier class main event winner in SX history) are aging like fine wine. Will these guys each click off more wins in ’26?