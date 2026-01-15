Update: 5:25 p.m. Eastern

Malcolm Stewart cleared to line up in San Diego Supercross

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider back for Round 2

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart has been cleared to line up for this Saturday's second round of the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship, following his involvement in a multi-bike incident on the opening lap of Anaheim 1's 450SX Main Event.

Upon further evaluation this week, it was confirmed that Stewart sustained a dislocated left shoulder and a fractured scapula, but will not require surgery.

The Florida native returned to riding alongside his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates late this week and the decision has since been made to move forward with plans to compete aboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition this weekend at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

"I got the green light to go racing in San Diego," Stewart confirmed. "Unfortunately due to what happened at A1, I got my results back and there are some fractures that are in the scapular area of my shoulder blade. My dislocated shoulder went back in well though, so no surgery is needed, and everything from here on out is going to be pain-related. I'm a little sore, but at the end of the day, I feel good enough to go out there and give it a shot for San Diego and go race."