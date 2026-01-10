Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
Weege Show: Anaheim 1 2026 Preview with Deegan, Forkner, Marchbanks

January 10, 2026, 12:35am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks 'round Angel Stadium for the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Jett is out, Sexton, Webb and Tomac are ready, but can someone like Ken Roczen or Malcolm Stewart get the whole deal started with a win? Plus, Weege checks in with Austin Forkner and Garrett Marchbanks on their 450SX debuts, and Haiden Deegan on unfinished business in the 250 class. All brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The Art of Winning! Watch Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas in action this weekend.

