Film/text: 100%

Paris SX, off the clock.

Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb behind the scenes. Relaxed vibes and a reminder that even the fastest guys in the building know how to keep it fun. Same speed. Different personalities. All 100%.

Production & Creative Direction: Confluence.media

Film Director. Antoine Methot

Producer. Mathieu Marillier, Thomas Prenez

Camera Operator. Victor Bredillet, Antoine Methot, Mathieu Marillier

Sound Engeneer. Paul Thauvin

Colorist. Sam Geelen

Support. Dave Ginolfi