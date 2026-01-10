Results Archive
450SX Heat 2 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Heat 2 Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 100 Percent's VISIONARIES "UNDER THE SAME LIGHT" Featuring Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb

January 10, 2026, 12:50pm

Film/text: 100%

Paris SX, off the clock.

Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb behind the scenes. Relaxed vibes and a reminder that even the fastest guys in the building know how to keep it fun. Same speed. Different personalities. All 100%.

Production & Creative Direction: Confluence.media
Film Director. Antoine Methot
Producer. Mathieu Marillier, Thomas Prenez
Camera Operator. Victor Bredillet, Antoine Methot, Mathieu Marillier
Sound Engeneer. Paul Thauvin
Colorist. Sam Geelen
Support. Dave Ginolfi 

