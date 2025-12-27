Watch: Full 2026 SMX Preview Show
December 27, 2025, 5:00pm
The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now officially two weeks away. Now that the SMX preview show has aired on TV, you can watch the full video on the SuperMotocross YouTube page.
View the full broadcast/streaming information for the 2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, below.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
