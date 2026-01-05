The following press release is from Fly Racing:

FLY Racing Signs Vicki Golden to Multi-Year Partnership, Elevating Women’s Line Development

Boise, ID- FLY Racing is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Vicki Golden, one of the most groundbreaking athletes in motocross and freestyle motocross history. Golden, widely recognized for shattering barriers in a male-dominated sport, will play a pivotal role in the design and development of FLY Racing’s women’s product line.

“Through Twitch, I’ve built friendships with everyone at FLY Racing over the past few years, and it’s been incredible to watch the team support so many athletes while treating each of them with genuine care” added Vicki. “The gear looks insane and fits perfectly, but what excites me most is being surrounded by amazing people who truly want to succeed together. I’m incredibly thankful to be a part of the FLY Racing family”.