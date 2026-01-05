FLY Racing Signs Vicki Golden to Multi-Year Partnership, Elevating Women’s Line Development

FLY Racing Signs Freestyle Athlete Vicki Golden to Multi-Year Partnership, Elevating Women’s Line Development
The following press release is from Fly Racing:
Boise, ID- FLY Racing is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Vicki Golden, one of the most groundbreaking athletes in motocross and freestyle motocross history. Golden, widely recognized for shattering barriers in a male-dominated sport, will play a pivotal role in the design and development of FLY Racing’s women’s product line.
“Through Twitch, I’ve built friendships with everyone at FLY Racing over the past few years, and it’s been incredible to watch the team support so many athletes while treating each of them with genuine care” added Vicki. “The gear looks insane and fits perfectly, but what excites me most is being surrounded by amazing people who truly want to succeed together. I’m incredibly thankful to be a part of the FLY Racing family”.
From becoming the first woman to qualify for a Monster Energy AMA Supercross evening program to earning five X Games gold medals and setting a Guinness World Record for riding through 13 burning firewalls, Vicki Golden has consistently redefined what’s possible. Her fearless approach and relentless drive make her the perfect ambassador for FLY Racing’s commitment to innovation and inclusiveness.
“Vicki Golden isn’t just an athlete, she’s a trailblazer who has inspired countless riders to push beyond limits,” said Anthony Armsby, Vice President, FLY Racing. “Her expertise and passion will be instrumental in shaping our women’s line, ensuring it meets the highest standards of performance and style. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Vicki to the FLY Racing family.”
Golden’s involvement will extend beyond racing representation; she will collaborate directly with FLY Racing’s product teams to create gear that empowers female riders worldwide.
