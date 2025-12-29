Watch: Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski on New Tuff Blox for 2026 Supercross and More
December 29, 2025, 10:55am
There are some changes coming to Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2026. The adjustment of cancelling free practice is now official, as the '26 rulebook was released recently. Watch as the Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski joins Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt for the SMX Insider show, where he talks about the new Tuff Blox we will see used in supercross, as well as some of the other changes to the rulebook. Check out the articles on the rulebook changes to supercross in the posts below.
Recommended Reading
Tue Dec 23 Updates to AMA Supercross Rulebook Posted, Including Red Flag Restart Adjustment and More Mon Dec 15 Mike Muye Confirms Change to 2026 Supercross Qualifying: No Free Practice, Two 12-Minute Qualifying Sessions Fri Nov 14 New AMA Rule in AMA Supercross and Motocross Starting in 2026: No Red Plates at Round One