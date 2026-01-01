Tim Gajser to Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Team in 2026
January 1 is official contract announcement day for two of the biggest starts in the Monster Energy MXGP World Championship, as Tim Gajser has been officially announced as a new member of the Monster Energy Factory MXGP team. Gajser spent over a decade racing for the the Giacomo Gariboldi-owned Honda HRC MXGP squad.
In a similar flip, Jeffrey Herlings' long relationship with Red Bull KTM has come to and end and he has signed with Gajser's old team,
The Yamaha press release on Gajser is below, as is a send off PR for him from Honda.
Yamaha signs five-time MXGP Champion Tim Gajser
Yamaha Motor Europe is thrilled to announce the landmark signing of five-time FIM Motocross World Champion Tim Gajser, who will join the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for the 2026 MXGP season and beyond.
The 29-year-old Slovenian will campaign a factory YZ450FM alongside Maxime Renaux, forming one of the strongest rider lineups in recent history. Gajser brings a staggering record of success and experience to the Yamaha family, having already established himself as one of the most decorated riders of his generation. His résumé features five FIM Motocross World Titles, with 97 race wins and 52 Grand Prix victories contributing to a remarkable total of 125 podium finishes.
Gajser’s career is a testament to his exceptional pedigree. After a dominant ascent through the European ranks, he clinched the MX2 World Title in 2015. He made history the very next year, stepping up to the premier MXGP class to win the World Championship as a rookie—becoming the only rider to secure back-to-back MX2 and MXGP titles in less than 12 months.
Known as ‘Tiga’ to his fans, Tiga solidified his elite status with back-to-back MXGP crowns in 2019-2020 and a fifth world title in 2022. After securing a runner-up finish in 2024, he continued his relentless form by starting the 2025 season with breathtaking speed. The Slovenian ace built a commanding lead with three Grand Prix wins and a 100% podium record before a fall at round six halted his charge. In a clear display of his dominance, he still held the championship lead for 10 rounds even while sidelined.
Now fully recovered and with his sights firmly set on the future, Gajser is more motivated than ever. He joins Yamaha with a clear objective: to add more world titles to his legacy.
Tim Gajser
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider
"I’m really excited to join the Yamaha family. After more than a decade with the same brand, it's exciting to be entering a new chapter in 2026, and a change like this brings fresh motivation. I can't wait to get on the new bike! My first priority will be getting comfortable with it as quickly as possible. Not being able to ride until the new year gives us limited time to prepare—but honestly, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Once the season begins, the most important thing is to stay healthy, be in good shape, and enjoy the racing. I'm ready to give it my all and hope we can fight for the title.”
Alexandre Kowalski
Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager
“We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Yamaha Family. A rider of his calibre brings not only a legacy of success but also an unparalleled level of professionalism and dedication to his craft. His arrival brings a welcomed surge of energy and motivation. It represents an exciting new chapter for everyone involved. We are confident we can provide Tim with the ultimate platform in the YZ450FM and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team to pursue our shared goal of securing another FIM Motocross World Championship.”
Honda Bids Farewell to Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser’s time with Honda HRC is coming to an end after 12 years, in what has been a record-breaking partnership between the Slovenian rider and the Japanese manufacturer.
‘Tiga 243’ as he is affectionately known to his legion of fans worldwide, has been a consistent challenger since joining the team in 2014, racking up podiums, race wins, GP wins and championships at unprecedented rate and moving himself to the top of what is a legendary list of riders who’ve been privileged to go racing for HRC.
As a young amateur, the #243 had enjoyed plenty of success, including a European and World 125cc championship victory, but after a tough transition to the four-stroke machinery in 2013, few would have predicted the success he’d have in the next 12 years, however Giacomo Gariboldi saw something and made the decision to work with this youngster from the Slovenian countryside. The first season with the team saw him gradually improve throughout the year, eventually taking a couple of moto wins at the end of the season and show everyone that perhaps in 2015 we’d really see the best of the #243.
After a couple of tough rounds, Gajser took his first MX2 GP win at the 2015 MXGP of Trentino a venue that would become his known as his ‘home’ track. However, it wasn’t until mid-season when he really caught fire and asserted his dominance on the series, being crowned champion in emotional scenes at the final round in Glen Helen, announcing himself and the return of HRC to the world stage.
Continuing that momentum into 2016, together with the team, Gajser made the brave decision to move up to the MXGP class and try to make it back-to-back championships as a rookie. A one-one performance in Qatar at the opening round immediately vindicated that decision, and solid results throughout the campaign – including seven moto wins out of eight during one period – saw him take his second world title.
2017 started well but was derailed by injury, while 2018 was the toughest of his career as he struggled to overcome a pre-season crash. In fact, when he won the 2019 MXGP of Trentino, it had been almost 19 months since he’d stood on top of the podium. However, his season took off after that and seven GP wins in a row, solidified his third title three rounds before the end of the season as Slovenians invaded Imola, Italy in jubilant scenes.
Covid-19 affected the 2020 season, but that didn’t stop the #243 as he won his fourth championship by over 100 points with a strong run of form that saw him win five of the latter rounds in the series, including a couple more victories in Trentino. 2021’s schedule was similarly affected, and by the end of it, Gajser was just 20 points away from adding another title, after a three-way battle that came down to the final moto. The Honda HRC rider wasn’t to be denied though as the fifth crowd did come 12 months later in a dominant year that included 10 GP victories and another points gap of over 100.
In the preseason of 2023, Gajser suffered a nasty crash that ruled him out for the majority of the year, but he did still manage to win two GPs at the end of the season, setting himself up nicely for an assault on the 2024 title, which he only narrowly missed out on by 10 points, after a season-long duel.
In 2025, it did look like a sixth title would get added after dominating the first five rounds of the series, but an unfortunate incident in Switzerland meant he had to bow out of the championship battle, with his last GP victory for HRC coming fittingly at the Pietramurata venue, surrounded by thousands of his fans.
Everyone associated with Honda and HRC would like to thank Tim for all his efforts both on and off the racetrack, and for being such an important part of the brand’s history. He leaves as the winningest rider in the team’s history and HRC truly wishes him the best with his future endeavours.
Tim Gajser’s Honda Career in Numbers
4x MXGP World Championships
1x MX2 World Championships
47x MXGP Overall wins
5x MX2 Overall wins
116x Race wins
125x Podiums
2x Motocross of Nations class wins
Marcus Pereira de Freitas
HRC General Manager - MXGP
"It has been a privilege to have worked with Tim all these years and to see him grow as a person, as well as a rider. He has gone through a lot of difficult times, but each time he does, he comes out stronger and better prepared and I think that has shown throughout the amazing time he has had with Honda and HRC. He joined us as a talented boy, with a lot of potential but it shows his character that he leaves us as a five-time world champion. He has made friends with everyone on the team, and I think everyone will be sad to see him leave, but this is motocross and sometimes this happens, so now we all wish him the very best in the future, whatever that brings."