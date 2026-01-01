Today is the day for big signing announcements in the Monster Energy MXGP World Championship, as long-time Honda man Tim Gajser has moved to Monster Energy Yamaha and Jeffrey Herlings has ended a decade-plus partnership with Red Bull KTM to take Gajser's old spot at Honda HRC.

The Honda press release on Herlings is below.

Statement of Intent from Honda as Five-Time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings Signs.

Five-time world champion and the winningest GP rider in history, Jeffrey Herlings is joining Honda HRC in a multi-year deal, as he looks to add to his list of amazing achievements in the MXGP class. In a massive change for the Dutchman, he will be lining up on a Honda CRF450R for the first ever time in his career, and he’ll be expecting to continue to challenge at the very highest level in motocross.

Given that he’ll only have just over three months before the first round of the 2026 MXGP World Championship, it won’t be any easy task, but ‘The Bullet’ is determined not to waste any time and will begin riding his new steed today. From then onwards, he’ll be learning, testing and trying to get everything ready for the new track in Bariloche, Argentina, and the first gate-drop in this new chapter of what is a storied career.