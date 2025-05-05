Haiden Deegan has finally checked off that final 250cc box in his professional racing career: a 250SX title in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan entered the ninth round of the 250SX West Division Championship with a 17-point gap over his teammate Cole Davies and while it was possible he left with the 2025 #1W plate one round early, it seemed rather unlikely. The New Zealand rookie is still learning and while he has made mistakes this year, Davies had won two rounds in a row (the Seattle SX followed by the Philadelphia East/West Showdown) and has clearly taken a step into a podium threat week in and week out. A win from Deegan paired with a fifth from Davies would mean the title comes down to a tie breaker and a sixth or worse from Davies meant the title would be Deegan’s outright.

The main event gate dropped, and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Davies, Michael Mosiman, and Deegan out front. Davies started to check out and build a gap, but eventually, Deegan began to bridge the gap to Davies late in the race. He showed Davies a wheel a few times, and then came his move. With two laps to go, Deegan made a block pass for the race lead and eventually the win. Block passes for the victory? Some will like it, some will not. It paid off for Deegan, though. With Davies finally remounting and finishing fifth, it gave Deegan a 25-point gap. The best Davies could do now is tie Deegan in points next week, but Deegan would win the tie breaker because if Davies wins next week, he and Deegan would tie for wins (3 each) but Deegan has more second place finishes.

So, the title was officially his.