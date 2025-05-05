Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule
Mission Complete: Haiden Deegan Scores 2025 250SX West Title in Denver

Mission Complete: Haiden Deegan Scores 2025 250SX West Title in Denver

May 5, 2025, 2:30pm

Haiden Deegan has finally checked off that final 250cc box in his professional racing career: a 250SX title in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan entered the ninth round of the 250SX West Division Championship with a 17-point gap over his teammate Cole Davies and while it was possible he left with the 2025 #1W plate one round early, it seemed rather unlikely. The New Zealand rookie is still learning and while he has made mistakes this year, Davies had won two rounds in a row (the Seattle SX followed by the Philadelphia East/West Showdown) and has clearly taken a step into a podium threat week in and week out. A win from Deegan paired with a fifth from Davies would mean the title comes down to a tie breaker and a sixth or worse from Davies meant the title would be Deegan’s outright.

The main event gate dropped, and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Davies, Michael Mosiman, and Deegan out front. Davies started to check out and build a gap, but eventually, Deegan began to bridge the gap to Davies late in the race. He showed Davies a wheel a few times, and then came his move. With two laps to go, Deegan made a block pass for the race lead and eventually the win. Block passes for the victory? Some will like it, some will not. It paid off for Deegan, though. With Davies finally remounting and finishing fifth, it gave Deegan a 25-point gap. The best Davies could do now is tie Deegan in points next week, but Deegan would win the tie breaker because if Davies wins next week, he and Deegan would tie for wins (3 each) but Deegan has more second place finishes.

So, the title was officially his.

If you remember, the two teammates had a similar run in together in that exact during during a qualifying session earlier in the day. Neither move seemed over the top in terms of aggressiveness, but fans sure let Deegan have it when they booed him before his TV interview on the podium.

Davies posted the following on Instagram:

"Man I really wanted that win tonight but at the end of the day I shouldn’t have put myself in that position. I’ll be back in Salt Lake City with something to prove 😤"

Deegan's third win of the season leads not only the 250SX West Division but the 250SX Class as a whole as only Seth Hammaker in 250SX East has two wins. The second-generation rider has now checked all the boxes for professional 250cc titles: AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX World Championship (two). Questions of when he would move to the 450cc division have been asked for over a year now, but his response was consistent: he wanted to get a 250SX title first.

“Yeah, this is really nice,” Deegan said on his 250SX title in the post-race press conference. “We got a small circle, and we work hard, we grind. I know we have a lot of outside noise, but we stay locked in and get these championships. I’m just in shock because now this is my fourth championship and it’s crazy to me. So, it was nice ticking this one off.”

Next up for Deegan big picture wise is he will look to score a second straight AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship to his resume when the season starts later this month.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 196
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 149
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 130
Full Standings

He was asked about the move on his teammate, too.

“Yeah, as much as I’m friends with Cole and stuff, when it’s race time and this is 500 grand [title bonus], this is a new Lambo [Lamborghini] [Laughs], so, it’s like I got a lot on the line for it for myself,” Deegan said. “It’s just two laps to go if you want to win and that’s what I was raised to do is win on a dirt bike. And I’m gonna take the shot if it was there and he left the door open. If you really watch it back, it really wasn’t like a horrible dirty move, I just kinda tapped him and he went over the berm. A little unfortunate, looked like he got stuck, I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s stuck, I’m going to win the championship right now,’ it was crazy to me. Obviously, it’s not how you want to win it but it’s racing, that’s how it goes. Definitely will do anything to win.”

“I honestly had a chip on my shoulder, I needed to win,” he also stated.

With one round to go, Deegan has his title wrapped up but the 250SX East Division Championship is up for grabs between Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire in a winner-takes-all situation set for the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Check out the full 250SX main event highlights below.

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now