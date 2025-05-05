Haiden Deegan has finally checked off that final 250cc box in his professional racing career: a 250SX title in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan entered the ninth round of the 250SX West Division Championship with a 17-point gap over his teammate Cole Davies and while it was possible he left with the 2025 #1W plate one round early, it seemed rather unlikely. The New Zealand rookie is still learning and while he has made mistakes this year, Davies had won two rounds in a row (the Seattle SX followed by the Philadelphia East/West Showdown) and has clearly taken a step into a podium threat week in and week out. A win from Deegan paired with a fifth from Davies would mean the title comes down to a tie breaker and a sixth or worse from Davies meant the title would be Deegan’s outright.
The main event gate dropped, and it was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Davies, Michael Mosiman, and Deegan out front. Davies started to check out and build a gap, but eventually, Deegan began to bridge the gap to Davies late in the race. He showed Davies a wheel a few times, and then came his move. With two laps to go, Deegan made a block pass for the race lead and eventually the win. Block passes for the victory? Some will like it, some will not. It paid off for Deegan, though. With Davies finally remounting and finishing fifth, it gave Deegan a 25-point gap. The best Davies could do now is tie Deegan in points next week, but Deegan would win the tie breaker because if Davies wins next week, he and Deegan would tie for wins (3 each) but Deegan has more second place finishes.
So, the title was officially his.
If you remember, the two teammates had a similar run in together in that exact during during a qualifying session earlier in the day. Neither move seemed over the top in terms of aggressiveness, but fans sure let Deegan have it when they booed him before his TV interview on the podium.
Davies posted the following on Instagram:
"Man I really wanted that win tonight but at the end of the day I shouldn’t have put myself in that position. I’ll be back in Salt Lake City with something to prove 😤"
Deegan's third win of the season leads not only the 250SX West Division but the 250SX Class as a whole as only Seth Hammaker in 250SX East has two wins. The second-generation rider has now checked all the boxes for professional 250cc titles: AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SMX World Championship (two). Questions of when he would move to the 450cc division have been asked for over a year now, but his response was consistent: he wanted to get a 250SX title first.
“Yeah, this is really nice,” Deegan said on his 250SX title in the post-race press conference. “We got a small circle, and we work hard, we grind. I know we have a lot of outside noise, but we stay locked in and get these championships. I’m just in shock because now this is my fourth championship and it’s crazy to me. So, it was nice ticking this one off.”
Next up for Deegan big picture wise is he will look to score a second straight AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship to his resume when the season starts later this month.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|196
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|149
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|130
He was asked about the move on his teammate, too.
“Yeah, as much as I’m friends with Cole and stuff, when it’s race time and this is 500 grand [title bonus], this is a new Lambo [Lamborghini] [Laughs], so, it’s like I got a lot on the line for it for myself,” Deegan said. “It’s just two laps to go if you want to win and that’s what I was raised to do is win on a dirt bike. And I’m gonna take the shot if it was there and he left the door open. If you really watch it back, it really wasn’t like a horrible dirty move, I just kinda tapped him and he went over the berm. A little unfortunate, looked like he got stuck, I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s stuck, I’m going to win the championship right now,’ it was crazy to me. Obviously, it’s not how you want to win it but it’s racing, that’s how it goes. Definitely will do anything to win.”
“I honestly had a chip on my shoulder, I needed to win,” he also stated.
With one round to go, Deegan has his title wrapped up but the 250SX East Division Championship is up for grabs between Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire in a winner-takes-all situation set for the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Check out the full 250SX main event highlights below.