The money kept growing each year and eventually the winner each season was making over 20 grand. Steve kept threatening that someday he would maybe instead hand the money out based on the results in an actual Last Chance Qualifier race. Imagine watching the Salt Lake City LCQ and seeing riders purposely slowing down to finish fifth instead of trying to make the main! Choas was the theory, and Steve wanted it. He was joking about sitting in a black leather chair petting a cat on his lap, laughing like a villain while the privateers preform for him and his money. Somehow despite all this, the folks at Feld actually thought maybe they should start working with Steve. They could give him his own race and the AMA agreed to handle it. Boom. Now Four years later, Denver and the privateers on a Friday are an annual thing. Last year the bike raffle raised over 130k which 100 percent went back to the privateers.

Steve’s not getting the chaos he wants, though. Unlike an actual LCQ where dudes kill each other to make the main, Steve’s race, in a way, actually paid too well to too many riders. At his race, guys would get into third, realize that’s a good paycheck, and just minimize the risk from there. Why risk for the win and throw it all away?

Steve’s solution last year was to bring in an inverted, staggered start. A 10-minute race, then a staggered restart in reverse order. Winner of the first race starts in the back of the second race. Chaos. No rider would be able to calculate the math well enough to figure out what was going on for the overall in the second race.

Josh Hill prevailed last year with something like 2-10 scores. This year, it was even crazier. Chaos? A little bit.

First, shoutout to Jerry Robin, who would have been in this race until his terrible crash in New Jersey. Jerry is currently paralyzed from the waist down. His fellow racers wanted to help. Kyle Chisholm won this race two years ago (even while being told to start in the second row, because he’s over qualified). This year he said he would race for free, and whatever he won, he would give to Jerry. Props to Chiz and his Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team for letting him do that. Anyway, Chiz indeed Chized as expected in the first race, winning it over Kevin Moranz. In race two, Chiz started in the back, very cautiously, circulating in last for about half a lap. Then he started making moves…and got tangled with Devin Simonson. They both seemed to have different takes about what went wrong, but their bikes were locked up and it took a lap to get them apart. Chiz was actually not going to Chiz.