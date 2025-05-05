Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Denver SX Review Podcast: The Pass, The Podium Interview, and More

May 5, 2025, 12:00pm

The Denver SX had a lot to talk about, including the “pass” and “the speech” so here’s Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and me getting into detail about those things, Chase Sexton’s thoughts, the battle for the podium, Weege’s award, the LCQ pass, and more.

Listen to the '25 Denver SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

And if you want to watch this week’s review podcast in video form, check it out below!

