Aaron Plessinger Never Raced in Denver Before?

"This was my first time in Denver, and it was tough!" said Aaron Plessinger in a Red Bull KTM press release. "I had an exceptional qualifying, but after that, I struggled. If you know me, I'm more of a soft dirt kind of guy, so the conditions here were challenging."

It was surprising to hear he had somehow never raced in Denver before. Aaron Hansel caught up with him after the race to learn more.

Racer X: Take us through your night, it seemed kind of up and down. You got a good start but then dropped back a little bit.

Aaron Plessinger: Yeah, it was just inconsistent riding. I can’t really ask for too much, for the first time being here.

This is the first time you’ve raced Denver? I didn’t know that.

Yeah. I’ve been hurt. I haven’t finished a supercross season since 2021, and we didn’t come here that year. It’s tough. Supercross and elevation man, it’s pretty gnarly. I’m all right with fifth. I got pretty winded up here. We’ll go back, take this week a little easier, and come back in Salt Lake and hopefully get a podium to end the season.