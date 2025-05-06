Justin is in a tricky situation. He is riding the best he ever has in 450 Supercross, yet a lot of the attention is being put towards team tactics, and how he may or may not be racing Webb as hard as he could or should. Cooper was asked if he would have been more aggressive with Webb if it was for the win. Before Justin could even answer, Webb interrupted, “I hope so!” Webb joked. Justin then explained his situation saying, “Once I got to third it was the white flag. I had to be defensive with the lappers, and when I was squaring up, I had to watch out because I had just passed Malcolm and I felt him creep up on us in the whoops and I felt the crowd behind us. It really took my mind off trying to get Coop at the end and more so just trying to watch my back because I knew he was going to try and make something happen for the podium in those last couple turns. I felt his presence there, so it was a tough last lap.”

Cooper was the fastest rider for most of the second half of the race. At times he was gaining over a second a lap on the leaders. After the race he explained why he was so good late in the race. “My lines were good. I felt like I got into a better flow around halfway when I kind of got some clear track,” he stated. “I was fighting with a lot of guys there in the first half and once I was able to move around on the track and find new lines, I felt like the track was getting easier for me. I was rolling my turns really and the biggest thing was keeping my pace. I would like to think my lap times were consistent there at the end and not dropping off. With the lapped traffic, I kept my head down all the way to the end and that is what made the difference.”

Beating Malcolm Stewart was crucial for Cooper in his own championship points battle as well. Heading into the last round in Salt Lake, JCoop sits ten points behind Progressive/ECSTAR/HEP Suzuki’s Ken Roczen for third in points and six ahead of Stewart. That pass on Stewart was a four-point swing, maybe even six had Stewart gotten around Webb. If Cooper can perform anywhere near the level he has been the past few weeks next weekend, he should be able to clinch third in points and likely a nice bonus, to cap off an impressive season for the #32.