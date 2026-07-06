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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 6, 2026, 8:00am
Buchanan, MI RedBudAMA Pro Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 5 (of 11) - 5.11 RedBud National

Motocross

RedBud - 450

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 5 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 4 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 5 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 10 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 7 - 7 Triumph TF 450-X
8 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 8 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 6 - 10 Ducati Desmo 450MX
10 Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia 		Monroe, NY United States 9 - 9 Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Results
Motocross

RedBud - 250

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 3 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 6 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 4 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
6 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 2 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 8 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
8 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 11 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
9 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 9 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher 		Livingston, TN United States 10 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

RedBud - SMX Next

July 4, 2026
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Carson Wood Carson Wood Zephyrhills, FL United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 2 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
4 Kayd Kingsford Kayd Kingsford 6 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Owen Covell Owen Covell Plymouth, MA United States 5 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States 8 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser Midland, PA United States 4 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
8 Cade Bradley Cade Bradley Kingman, AZ United States 11 - 13 Honda CRF250R
9 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park 15 - 10 Kawasaki KX250
10 Riley Busse Riley Busse New Berlin, WI United States 9 - 16 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 227
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 224
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 176
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 164
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 149
7Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 125
8Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 124
9Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 111
10Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 102
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 190
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 185
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 159
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 147
6Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 134
7Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 127
8Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 120
9Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 116
10Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 105
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 573 25
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 426 22
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 353 20
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 18
5Justin Cooper
Justin Cooper 		Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 323 17
6Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 300 16
7Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 298 15
8Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 291 14
9Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States 275 13
10Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 224 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 421 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 362 22
3Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 314 20
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 311 18
5Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 17
6Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 233 16
7Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 206 15
8Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick 		Morganton, NC United States 203 14
9Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 188 13
10Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 187 12
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP of South Africa - MXGP

July 5, 2026
Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 2 Honda
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 8 - 4 Ducati
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 6 - 5 Yamaha
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 7 - 8 Honda
7 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 5 - 10 Yamaha
8 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 9 - 7 KTM
9 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 4 - 13 Kawasaki
10 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 10 - 9 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of South Africa - MX2

July 5, 2026
Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 3 - 2 KTM
3 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 3 Yamaha
4 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 2 - 6 KTM
5 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 5 - 4 Triumph
6 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 6 - 5 Husqvarna
7 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 7 - 7 Yamaha
8 Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France 10 - 8 Honda
9 Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort The Netherlands 8 - 12 KTM
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 12 - 9 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 498
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 443
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 404
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 364
6Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 343
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 332
8Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 287
9Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 268
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 523
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 509
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 467
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 455
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 433
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 400
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 307
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 278
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 225
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Francisco Garcia Francisco Garcia Spain 352
2Jake Cannon Jake Cannon 248
3Nicolai Skovbjerg Nicolai Skovbjerg Denmark 231
4Gyan Doensen Gyan Doensen The Netherlands 203
5Mads Fredsoe Mads Fredsoe Denmark 183
6Nicolò Alvisi Nicolò Alvisi Italy 163
7Liam Owens Liam Owens Australia 152
8Bernardo Tiburcio Bernardo Tiburcio Brazil 142
9Tom Brunet Tom Brunet France 120
10Jekabs Kubulins Jekabs Kubulins Latvia 117
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain 97
2Kiara Fontanesi Kiara Fontanesi Italy 91
3Malou Jakobsen Malou Jakobsen Denmark 58
4Courtney Duncan Courtney Duncan New Zealand 58
5Lucy Barker Lucy Barker United Kingdom 57
6Amandine Verstappen Amandine Verstappen Belgium 57
7Lynn Valk Lynn Valk The Netherlands 57
8Shana Van Der Vlist Shana Van Der Vlist The Netherlands 57
9Lotte Van Drunen Lotte Van Drunen The Netherlands 53
10April Franzoni April Franzoni France 49
Full Standings

Canada Triple Crown Series

Round 4, Gopher Dunes

450 Class

Jason Weigandt

250 Class

WMX

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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