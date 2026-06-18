High Point to Host Next Chapter of Turner Versus Cannon Rivalry as Season Reaches Halfway Point

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) has reached a pivotal point of the 2026 season, with this weekend’s anticipated return to Pennsylvania’s legendary High Point Raceway signifying the halfway point of the six-round series. The third round of WMX will be a focal point of this weekend’s 49th running of the UFO Plast High Point National, where budding rivals Lachlan Turner, the reigning back-to-back champion, and Charli Cannon, the multi-time Australian champion, will see the next chapter of their captivating title fight unfold.

There’s no doubt that Turner and Cannon have set the standard this summer, consistently separating themselves from the rest of the field. However, they come to High Point, a track neither have raced before, separated by a mere nine points, on different trajectories. Turner is in the midst of a seven round win streak for Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha that dates back to last season and has gone undefeated in the motos thus far in the 2026 campaign. Cannon, meanwhile, has shown to be the faster rider at times and has held the lead in each of the four motos contested thus far aboard her Quad Lock Honda. Unfortunately, self-inflicted errors have hampered Cannon’s ability to take the fight to Turner even more. The Australian has yet to claim victory on U.S. soil but has been knocking on the door for more than a year with six consecutive runner-up finishes. Given how tight much of the racing has been between these two off-track friends something’s got to give, and if Cannon hopes to make any inroads on her deficit, a breakthrough victory is all but necessary.