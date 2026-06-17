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Full Schedule

High Point National Full Pro Motocross and WMX Race Day Schedules

June 17, 2026, 5:00pm
High Point National Full Pro Motocross and WMX Race Day Schedules
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Pennsylvania for the High Point National, round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the High Point National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Note: The 250 Class is back to racing first (like normal) this weekend.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

And note, there will be one Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony moto on Friday and one WMX moto on Saturday! View their weekend schedule below as well.

High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Motocross, WMX

    High Point

     Saturday, June 20
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:06pm 2:45pm – 3:06pm Halftime
    2:46pm 2:46pm WMX First Call
    2:56pm 2:56pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:06pm 3:06pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call
    3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:46pm4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call
    4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
High Point Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

Note: Times local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania (Eastern time zone)

High Point National race schedule
High Point National race schedule MX Sports Pro Racing
WMX High Point weekend schedule
WMX High Point weekend schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

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