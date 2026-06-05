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Sat Jun 6
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  2. Chase Sexton
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
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How to Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Watkins Glen International GNCC, and MXGP of Latvia TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Watkins Glen International GNCC, and MXGP of Latvia TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

June 5, 2026, 12:00pm
Kegums, Latvia MXGP of LatviaFIM Motocross World Championship

The second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Rancho Cordova, California.

What you need to know the most for the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The Watkins Glen International GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round eight MXGP of Latvia. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Watkins Glen International GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, June 7
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 6 - 6:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 6 - 7:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      June 6 - 7:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      June 6 - 8:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 6 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 6 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 2:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 4:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 7 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 7 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 7 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Latvia MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross, WMX

    Hangtown

     Live Now
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450)
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Halftime
    2:40pm 2:40pm WMX First Call
    2:50pm 2:50pm Load Gate (WMX)
    3:00pm 3:00pm WMX Sight Lap
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 (12Min+1 Lap)
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call
    3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250)
    3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:46pm4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call
    4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450)
    4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
Hangtown Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Rancho Cordova, California (Pacific time).

Hangtown Motocross Classic race day schedule
Hangtown Motocross Classic race day schedule SMX

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Times local to Watkins Glen, New York (Eastern time).

Friday, June 5, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 12:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, June 6, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event)
  • 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event)
  • 9:00am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 9:45am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 1:00pm – 3:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 4:00pm Youth Bike Race
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, June 7, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2 (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report

Hangtown Motocross Classic Entry Lists

WMX

Hangtown - WMX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: June 4 2026 - 1:17 PM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
33 Brittany Marcotte Brittany Marcotte Trabuco Cyn, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
33 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: June 3 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: June 3 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) series souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, the registration truck at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General

GNCC Live Timing

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen International GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 250 Class Wed May 21 2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 250 Class 2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 450 Class Wed May 21 2025 Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: 450 Class

Follow

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Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Grand National Cross Country Series

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Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Track Address: Prairie City SVRA 13300 White Rock Road

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Watkins Glen International Watkins
Address: Glen International 2790 County Route 16
Watkins Glen, NY
14891 United States

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the track layout for round two.

2026 Hangtown Fan Map
2026 Hangtown Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Watkins Glen International GNCC Layout
Watkins Glen International GNCC Layout GNGC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 47
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 34
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 34
4Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 34
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 33
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 47
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 34
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 34
4Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 34
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 33
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 137
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 128
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 121
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 112
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 103
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 150
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 150
3Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 145
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 140
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 103
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 174
2Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 173
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 168
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 107
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 98
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 325
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 317
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 301
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 281
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 278
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 344
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 313
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 263
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 256
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 251
Full Standings
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