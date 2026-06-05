The second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Rancho Cordova, California.
What you need to know the most for the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The Watkins Glen International GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round eight MXGP of Latvia. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Watkins Glen InternationalSaturday, June 6
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of LatviaEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 7
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJune 6 - 6:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJune 6 - 7:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveJune 6 - 7:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveJune 6 - 8:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJune 6 - 9:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJune 6 - 10:15 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveJune 7 - 2:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveJune 7 - 4:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 7 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 7 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 7 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 7 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 7 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 7 - 10:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross, WMX
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies 12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call 12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250) 1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 1:11pm – 1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:46pm – 2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call 1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450) 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 2:10pm – 2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Halftime 2:40pm 2:40pm WMX First Call 2:50pm 2:50pm Load Gate (WMX) 3:00pm 3:00pm WMX Sight Lap 3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 (12Min+1 Lap) 3:30pm – 3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle 3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call 3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250) 3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:46pm – 4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:20pm – 4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle 4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call 4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450) 4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:45pm – 5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:20pm – 5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle 5:40pm – 5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference 5:50pm – 6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference 6:05pm – 6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Rancho Cordova, California (Pacific time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Times local to Watkins Glen, New York (Eastern time).
Friday, June 5, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 12:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, June 6, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event)
- 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event)
- 9:00am Amateur ATV Registration
- 9:45am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 1:00pm – 3:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 4:00pm Youth Bike Race
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, June 7, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
- 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2 (2 hr event)
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center
Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report
Hangtown Motocross Classic Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Taylah Mccutcheon
|Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|33
|Brittany Marcotte
|Trabuco Cyn, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|33
|Ariana Scovel Tavares
|Apache Junction, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) series souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, the registration truck at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General
Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen International GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Track Address: Prairie City SVRA 13300 White Rock Road
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Watkins Glen International Watkins
Address: Glen International 2790 County Route 16
Watkins Glen, NY
14891 United States
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Check out the track layout for round two.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|34
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|34
|4
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|34
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|34
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|34
|4
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|34
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|33
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|137
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|128
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|121
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|112
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|103
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|150
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|150
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|145
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|140
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|103
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|174
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|173
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|168
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|107
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|98
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|325
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|317
|3
|Guillem Farres
|301
|4
|Liam Everts
|281
|5
|Camden McLellan
|278
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|344
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|313
|3
|Romain Febvre
|263
|4
|Tim Gajser
|256
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|251