Up and Down

For Levi Kitchen, the good news out of the opener is that he’s got plenty of speed on top. The bad is that even with all that speed he ended up off the podium after getting caught in a pileup that started when Michael Mosiman and Hammaker got together. The result was 1-13 for fourth overall. There’s still plenty of racing left, but Kitchen can’t afford to have things like that happen too many times if he wants to stay relevant in this championship. Can he get some of those points back on Saturday? -Hansel

Notice Served

If you were wondering whether or not Julien Beaumer had lost a step after missing all of supercross with a serious back injury, wonder no more. He was ripping at Pala! A bad start led to an eleventh in the first moto, but in the second he led a bunch of laps and finished with an extremely strong second. If he can put a couple good starts together this weekend in Northern California, we might just see him on the box. -Hansel

Startlingly Strong

Those in the know with Caden Dudney probably aren’t surprised at his 6-4 for second overall at the season opener, but the rest of us can admit it caught us off guard. He was incredible! And while he did benefit from some inconsistency in his fellow competitors, it was still a shockingly good performance. We’ll see if he can back it up at Hangtown. -Hansel