High Point Raceway Announces 2026 Event Lineup Featuring Premier Motocross and Off-Road Racing
The following is a press release from High Point Raceway:
MT. MORRIS, Pa. — High Point Raceway, one of the nation’s most iconic motocross venues, is set to deliver an action-packed 2026 season, welcoming riders and fans to a diverse lineup of amateur qualifiers, professional championship racing, and off-road events.
Kicking off the season next weekend, High Point Raceway will host the Loretta Lynn Northeast Area Qualifier from May 21–24, bringing top amateur talent from across the region to compete for advancement opportunities in one of motocross’s most prestigious development pathways. Also running in conjunction with the Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will be round 5 of the 2026 PAMX Spring Championship. Please review the list of classes, to see which day they will race as some classes will race on Saturday with LLMX qualifying classes.
Click here to get pre-registered for the Area Qualifier at High Point Raceway
Visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information on LLMX, and www.HighPointMX.com for more information on the LL AQ and PAMX race next weekend.
The highlight of the summer arrives on June 20 with the legendary UFO Plast High Point National, part of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship series. Continuing to celebrate its Father’s Day weekend tradition, this premier event will showcase the world’s fastest motocross athletes battling on one of the most fan-favorite tracks in the country.
Held annually since the late 1970s, the High Point National continues to be a cornerstone of American motocross, offering fans an unforgettable race-day experience complete with elite competition, vendor activations, and family-friendly entertainment.
Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and Weekend Camping. Amateur Racing will take place over the weekend, with Amateur practice on Friday and amateur motocross racing on Sunday. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.
The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) will join the High Point National as part of its third round of the 2026 season, bringing elite competition to the weekend lineup. The series will feature a two-moto format, with the first race scheduled for Friday and the second moto taking place on Saturday. Additional details on the WMX Series are available at www.racewmx.com.
As the season transitions into fall, the action continues with the Mason-Dixon GNCC on October 3–4, part of the Grand National Cross Country Series. This event brings intense off-road racing to the region, with the course incorporating terrain near the historic High Point facility. This GNCC event also hosts the Mowgli Memorial Dog Show on Saturday evening. Come check out America’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.GNCCRacing.com for full details.
Rounding out the season, Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East returns October 9–11, continuing to run in conjunction with the Big Dave Vet Homecoming, delivering a unique festival-style racing experience that blends competitive racing with a laid-back, community-driven atmosphere for riders and fans alike. Keep up to date with the latest announcements and information by visiting, www.dayinthedirtouteast.com.
Located in the scenic hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, High Point Raceway has been a staple of American motocross since 1976, renowned for its natural amphitheater layout and passionate fanbase.
With a calendar of high-profile events, the 2026 season promises to uphold High Point Raceway’s legacy as a must-visit destination for motorsports enthusiasts.
For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, X and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.