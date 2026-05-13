High Point Raceway Announces 2026 Event Lineup Featuring Premier Motocross and Off-Road Racing

The following is a press release from High Point Raceway:

MT. MORRIS, Pa. — High Point Raceway, one of the nation’s most iconic motocross venues, is set to deliver an action-packed 2026 season, welcoming riders and fans to a diverse lineup of amateur qualifiers, professional championship racing, and off-road events.

Kicking off the season next weekend, High Point Raceway will host the Loretta Lynn Northeast Area Qualifier from May 21–24, bringing top amateur talent from across the region to compete for advancement opportunities in one of motocross’s most prestigious development pathways. Also running in conjunction with the Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will be round 5 of the 2026 PAMX Spring Championship. Please review the list of classes, to see which day they will race as some classes will race on Saturday with LLMX qualifying classes.

Visit www.mxsports.com/welcome for more information on LLMX, and www.HighPointMX.com for more information on the LL AQ and PAMX race next weekend.

The highlight of the summer arrives on June 20 with the legendary UFO Plast High Point National, part of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship series. Continuing to celebrate its Father’s Day weekend tradition, this premier event will showcase the world’s fastest motocross athletes battling on one of the most fan-favorite tracks in the country.