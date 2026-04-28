Seth Hammaker on 2026 250SX Season: “All in all, I think I stepped up everywhere in all the areas”

For the second consecutive year, Seth Hammaker came up short of the 250SX East Division title. With his last lap crash at his home race while pushing to the very end, his fate was sealed: he finished third and championship leader Cole Davies took the race win and the 2026 250SX East Division title.

Hammaker holeshot the main event, only to crash in the first rhythm section. Davies got into the race lead, and Hammaker did what he could, but fell short of forcing the title to go to the finale in Utah.

“Definitely frustrating just with the crash that I had on the first lap after ripping a really good start,” Hammaker said on his night. “As far as the conditions and things like that, I actually felt pretty good, riding, trying to be loose with the bike and just kind of letting it go where it wants. Not trying to fight it too much. But riding-wise, I felt really good and comfortable in these conditions. But, yeah, yet again, just another thing that was thrown at me on that first lap. I was hurting pretty badly from that, but to land third after that, I can't complain.”

Hammaker joked to our Steve Matthes after the race that he's been crashing way too much lately, and when Matthes asked about a rumor that he was wearing an inflatable Tech Air vest under his jersey, Hammaker laughed and said "No! But I probably need it! I'd be a good test rider for it!"

Hammaker tried two strategies this year, first relying heavily on consistency, then switching to hanging it out more when it became obvious sophomore pro Davies wasn't going to throw it away. That led to those crashes for Seth over the last few weeks. Consistency alone wasn't going to get it done, though, so it was a move he had to make.

“The season was...I feel like it's been good, but racing Cole has been really tough, and he hasn't made many mistakes at all this season,” he continued. “A lot of race wins. And I've been consistent, but just more consistent of seconds and thirds. So happy with how I rode the season, though, and even a big step up from last year. All this adversity just kind of carried into make me stronger for my next title run.”